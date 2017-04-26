New Method for the Detection of Sports-Related Brain Injury Developed By Medicortex

26.4.2017 10:34 | Business Wire

Every time a professional football player makes headlines because of a severe concussion sustained on the playing field, a researcher and neurobiologist Dr. Adrian Harel is reminded of the urgent need for more effective protocols to diagnose and treat traumatic brain injury (TBI). Dr. Harel and his team are intensely pursuing breakthrough rapid diagnostic test and treatments for TBI with a new class of drugs. “What so many people fail to realize is that even if a player isn’t thrown into a coma or vegetative state by the injury, TBI can have long-lasting effects that may ultimately end in tragedy.” Dr. Harel says.

Sports-related TBI among professional athletes is a serious problem. In the US alone, there are annually more than 300,000 cases where athletes are suffering from concussion and TBIs that result in loss of consciousness.

The medical community is well aware of the importance of early intervention in all forms and degrees of TBI. “We are simply seeing too many of our best athletes [ice-hockey, rugby, football, boxing ] permanently brain-damaged,” says Dr. Harel, “not to mention the millions of other cases of TBI sustained by people of all ages as a result of vehicle crashes, falls, workplace accidents, and assaults or physical abuse. TBI is a major problem in search of a comprehensive solution. With the research we are doing now, there is finally a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Medicortex is seeking investors, together with its crowdfunding campaign. Every interested individual may help the development of the diagnostic kit by participating the crowdfunding campaign at: www.invesdor.com/medicortex Medicortex is issuing shares with the goal of raising capital that matches the other half that the firm has already applied for from the Finnish Funding Agency for Innovation (Tekes).

About Medicortex:

Medicortex Finland Oy (http://www.medicortex.fi) is a biotechnology company dedicated to improving the diagnostics and treatment of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). Its current focus is to develop biomarker diagnostics that evaluate the extent and severity of TBI. Once the company completes this test its next goal will be to develop an innovative drug to halt the progression of brain injury.

