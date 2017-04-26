New Method for the Detection of Sports-Related Brain Injury Developed By Medicortex
26.4.2017 10:34 | Business Wire
Every time a professional football player makes headlines because of a severe concussion sustained on the playing field, a researcher and neurobiologist Dr. Adrian Harel is reminded of the urgent need for more effective protocols to diagnose and treat traumatic brain injury (TBI). Dr. Harel and his team are intensely pursuing breakthrough rapid diagnostic test and treatments for TBI with a new class of drugs. “What so many people fail to realize is that even if a player isn’t thrown into a coma or vegetative state by the injury, TBI can have long-lasting effects that may ultimately end in tragedy.” Dr. Harel says.
Sports-related TBI among professional athletes is a serious problem. In the US alone, there are annually more than 300,000 cases where athletes are suffering from concussion and TBIs that result in loss of consciousness.
The medical community is well aware of the importance of early intervention in all forms and degrees of TBI. “We are simply seeing too many of our best athletes [ice-hockey, rugby, football, boxing ] permanently brain-damaged,” says Dr. Harel, “not to mention the millions of other cases of TBI sustained by people of all ages as a result of vehicle crashes, falls, workplace accidents, and assaults or physical abuse. TBI is a major problem in search of a comprehensive solution. With the research we are doing now, there is finally a light at the end of the tunnel.”
Medicortex is seeking investors, together with its crowdfunding campaign. Every interested individual may help the development of the diagnostic kit by participating the crowdfunding campaign at: www.invesdor.com/medicortex Medicortex is issuing shares with the goal of raising capital that matches the other half that the firm has already applied for from the Finnish Funding Agency for Innovation (Tekes).
About Medicortex:
Medicortex Finland Oy (http://www.medicortex.fi) is a biotechnology company dedicated to improving the diagnostics and treatment of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). Its current focus is to develop biomarker diagnostics that evaluate the extent and severity of TBI. Once the company completes this test its next goal will be to develop an innovative drug to halt the progression of brain injury.
Key words: NFL, ice-hockey, rugby, brain injury, head injury, concussion, diagnostics, TBI, sport, professional athletes, boxing, early detection
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170426005548/en/
Contact information
Medicortex Finland Oy
Dr. Adrian Harel - CEO
Tel. +358 (0) 400488817
adrian.harel@medicortex.fi
www.medicortex.fi
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Optovue First to Release High Density OCT Angiography for Ophthalmology26.4.2017 10:00
Optovue, the global leader in the development of optical coherence tomography (OCT) and OCT angiography (OCTA), is the first company to offer higher density OCTA imaging that provides significant improvement in resolution and peripheral visualization of vasculature in the eye. AngioVueHD Imaging, commercially released by Optovue today, provides OCTA scans with 73 percent more sampling points* and improves image resolution by approximately 33 percent over the existing field-of-view, enabling physicians to more closely assess the fine vasculature in the eye for changes that could indicate ocular disease. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170426005353/en/ AngioVueHD Montage automatically combines two high-density images in a 10x6 mm field-of-view. Images courtesy of Adil El Maftouhi, O.D., Lyon,
Logitech Delivers Highest Retail Sales Growth in Six Years; Profit Hits Nine-Year High26.4.2017 04:00
Logitech International (SIX:LOGN) (Nasdaq:LOGI) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of Fiscal Year 2017. Q4 closed a strong fiscal year with sales for the quarter reaching $496 million. Q4 retail sales grew 17 percent in constant currency, GAAP operating income more than doubled to $22 million and non-GAAP operating income grew 61 percent to $36 million. For the full Fiscal Year 2017, ended March 31, 2017: Retail sales grew 14 percent in constant currency, the highest annual retail sales growth in six years. Retail sales grew 13 percent in USD; also a six-year high. Sales were $2.21 billion, up 9 percent in USD compared to the prior year, which still included OEM sales, the business the Company exited in Q3 of the prior fiscal year. GAAP operating income grew 53 perce
AGCO Mourns the Passing of Robert J. Ratliff, Company Founder and Industry Visionary25.4.2017 20:10
AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and solutions, mourns the passing of founder and former President, Chairman and CEO Robert J. Ratliff. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170425006468/en/ AGCO's Robert J. Ratliff was inducted into the AEM (Association of Equipment Manufacturers) Hall of Fame in 2014. (Photo: Business Wire) With a vision to provide solutions for the needs of the farm industry worldwide, Mr. Ratliff guided the growth of AGCO from a small North American company into one of the world’s largest manufacturers of agricultural equipment. Through his entrepreneurial spirit, Mr. Ratliff led the management team that purchased Deutz-Allis Corporation in 1990 as part of the formation of AGCO. Under Mr. Rat
Fraunhofer ITEM: High-Performance-Center Translational Medical Engineering25.4.2017 20:00
Together with representatives from industry, government and academia, Dr. Gabriele Heinen-Kljajić, Minister for Science and Culture of Lower Saxony, and Prof. Reimund Neugebauer, President of the Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft inaugurated the High-Performance Center Translational Biomedical Engineering in Hannover on April 25. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170425006452/en/ Representatives from industry, government and academia have opened the High-Performance Center Translational Medical Engineering: (from left to right) Dr. Gabriele Heinen-Kljajić, Minister for Science and Culture of Lower Saxony, Prof. Theodor Doll, Head of the High-Performance Center, Prof. Norbert Krug, Director of Fraunhofer ITEM, Prof. Reimund Neugebauer, President of the Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, Prof. Christopher Baum, President of the Hannover Medical School, an
Resolutions Submitted to Ipsen’s Shareholders’ Meeting on June 7, 201725.4.2017 19:00
Regulatory News: Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) announces the publication of the resolutions proposed by its Board of Directors to its next Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on June 7, 2017 at 3:00 pm at the Maison des Arts et Métiers in Paris in the Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires. In addition to the dividend approval (€0.85 per share), shareholders will be asked to approve the following main resolutions: Nominations of Dr. Margaret Liu and Ms. Carol Stuckley as independent Directors. They would bring to the Board of Directors diverse international experiences and solid scientific and business backgrounds. Dr. Margaret Liu is a worldwide distinguished scientist who consults in global health and teaches at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) and the Karolinska Institute. She
New Ingersoll Rand Next Generation R-Series 200-250kW Rotary Screw Air Compressors Decrease Energy Costs by up to €40,000 for Large Manufacturing Facilities25.4.2017 17:30
Ingersoll Rand®, a global leader in compression technologies and services, introduced new models to its line of Next Generation R-Series oil-flooded rotary screw air compressors, which provide a more energy-efficient solution for customers with high capacity air requirements. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170425005921/en/ The Next Generation R-Series 200-250kW rotary screw air compressors from Ingersoll Rand provide a more energy-efficient solution for customers with high capacity air requirements. The fixed-speed models are 10 percent more efficient compared to legacy products, while the variable speed option is up to 35 percent more efficient compared to the industry average. (Photo: Business Wire) The RS200 to RS250 models are available with the new, state-of-the-art single-stage airend, or the tw
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme