Presidenttipari ottaa vastaan vapputervehdyksiä

Finland 100: Open House at the Presidential Palace from 10 to 13 May 12.4.2017 12:07

Office of the President of the Republic of FinlandPress release 17/201712/04/2017 The public will have the opportunity to visit the Presidential Palace on four days, from 10 to 13 May 2017. The open house event is being arranged in honour of Finland’s celebration of its centenary as an independent country. The tour will introduce visitors to the main halls of the Presidential Palace. Visitors will tour the palace independently, but in addition to signs, staff from the Office of the President of the Republic will be present to answer questions. The photographic exhibition displayed in the halls shows Presidents of the Republic of Finland at work. Visitors should reserve approximately one hour for the tour. This year, an open house event will also be held at the President’s official residence at Mäntyniemi. The dates will be announced later. The previous open house at the Presidential Palace was held in 2015. Instructions for visitors The doors of the Presidential Palace will be open