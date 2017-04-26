Arcserve Acquires Email Archiving Technology; Brings First Unified Data Protection and Archiving Solution to Small and Overstretched IT Teams

26.4.2017 12:00 | Business Wire

Arcserve, LLC, whose breakthrough data protection and availability solutions deliver enterprise power with small team simplicity, today announced its acquisition of custom-built email archiving technology, FastArchiver. With this transaction, Arcserve addresses critical needs for organisations of all sizes, which like large enterprises, must protect corporate email records and make them easily accessible for audits and legal discovery.

Available through its award-winning Arcserve UDP solution portfolio, the company’s new offering, Arcserve UDP Archiving, efficiently stores archived on-premise, public or private cloud email in a location independent of the primary mail system, with advanced features not found in traditional cloud email services. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

‘Regardless of the size or complexity of an organisation, email archiving is a fundamental part of any security, IT and document management strategy. Aside from the more obvious use cases associated with long-term email retention, an advanced archiving solution must also simplify email search and recovery, and enable users to optimise email server storage,’ said Andrew Smith, Senior Research Analyst, Storage Software at IDC. ‘Arcserve is entering a highly competitive email archiving market, but its proven backup capabilities and established reputation in the industry make archiving a valuable addition to its portfolio. These new tools should resonate well with Arcserve's target market, particularly midsize and decentralised enterprise organisations seeking to improve compliance and reduce risk.’

‘This is a very exciting time for Arcserve as we continue to push the envelope to meet customer and partner demand for an easier way to execute against evolving business requirements,’ said Mike Crest, CEO of Arcserve. ‘By integrating email archiving into Arcserve UDP, we’re addressing a long sought-after need in a way that not only provides a seamless, robust user experience, but creates further data protection and email archiving synergies through one powerful, yet remarkably simple solution.’

Reduce risk and easily meet requirements for litigation support and compliance

Arcserve UDP Archiving enables organisations of all sizes to:

Diminish Risk: protect from cloud email service outages or malfunctions, and access archive email 24 x 7

protect from cloud email service outages or malfunctions, and access archive email 24 x 7 Meet Legal Requirements: leverage powerful features not found in many cloud email services, including: full text search, tagging, hit highlighting, save search, search export, and multi-language support

leverage powerful features not found in many cloud email services, including: full text search, tagging, hit highlighting, save search, search export, and multi-language support Adhere to Corporate Governance: comply with requirements using audit trails, reporting, retention management, and role-based access controls for security

comply with requirements using audit trails, reporting, retention management, and role-based access controls for security Preserve for Defensible Disposition: retain emails as records with legal hold management, and preserve them as unalterable records the moment they are sent or received

retain emails as records with legal hold management, and preserve them as unalterable records the moment they are sent or received Manage Email Lifecycle: collect ‘sent’ or ‘received’ email from all popular email platforms, and systematically remove email records at the end of their life

Partner-ready for effortless deployment through Arcserve UDP

Arcserve UDP Archiving enables partners to expand their addressable market, add another revenue stream and assist Microsoft Office 365 users with:

Multi-Tenancy: easily support multiple end-users and decentralised organisations, including those with remote or branch office locations, and enable large or multi-national organisations to manage multiple divisions

easily support multiple end-users and decentralised organisations, including those with remote or branch office locations, and enable large or multi-national organisations to manage multiple divisions Exchange Journal Capture: provide Office 365 customers with a simple way to capture Exchange journal email and store it at a location outside of Office 365

provide Office 365 customers with a simple way to capture Exchange journal email and store it at a location outside of Office 365 Flexible Deployment Options: support cloud, hybrid and on-premise deployments with low cost of storage for archive email

support cloud, hybrid and on-premise deployments with low cost of storage for archive email Storage Efficiency: optimise mail server storage to reduce costs with single instance storage, while increasing mail server performance

‘As an organisation that relies heavily on email, as most do, it’s critical that we can retain, search and access email records at a moment’s notice,’ said Michael Gruber, Senior Systems Administrator at UNICEF Canada. ‘In one case, we spent days trying to restore and locate emails for an investigation; days that amounted to wasted cost and resources. Arcserve UDP Archiving is not only extremely easy to use – truly plug-and-play – but it’s a solution I wish I would’ve had years ago.’

Availability

Arcserve UDP Archiving will be generally available via software package across North America, Asia Pacific, EMEA, and Latin America in the summer, with appliance availability in the fall.

About Arcserve

Arcserve is a leading provider of data protection and recovery software that provides organizations with the assurance that they can recover their data and applications when needed. Launched in 1990, Arcserve provides a comprehensive solution for cloud, virtual and physical environments, on premise or in the cloud, backed by unsurpassed support and expertise. Arcserve Unified Data Protection (UDP), available on Arcserve’s appliance or your hardware, drives a full range of highly efficient and integrated data protection capabilities through a simple, web-based user console. Arcserve has a customer base of 45,000 end users in more than 150 countries and partners with over 7,500 distributors, resellers and service providers around the world. Arcserve is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota with offices around the world. Visit www.arcserve.com.

