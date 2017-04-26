UL Consumer & Retail Services Joins the ZDHC Programme as Official Contributor
26.4.2017 12:00 | Business Wire
Today, UL Consumer & Retail Services (CRS) is pleased to announce it is joining the Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC) Programme and in doing so, supports the Programme’s vision of widespread implementation of sustainable chemistry and best practices in the textile, leather and footwear industries to protect consumers, workers and the environment.
The textile industry is under increasing pressure to minimise its impact upon the environment and improve the sustainability of supply chains. The Joint Roadmap towards ZDHC demands that hazardous chemicals are eliminated from textile supply chains by 2020, to be replaced by greener alternatives. “UL Consumer & Retail Services commits to working collaboratively on this task and towards the milestones set in the Programme’s Joint Roadmap through active engagement with other brands, retailers and stakeholders. This partnership will be of fundamental importance to drive all of us toward a new sustainable culture based on a chemical management approach for the benefit of consumers, workers and the environment” noted Elisa Gavazza, Global Lead for Chemical Management, UL CRS.
UL Consumer & Retail Services helps manufacturers and retailers in every aspect of the supply chain and production process, from raw materials to sales transactions, to better manage risks and deliver products that are safe, socially responsible and compliant with industry and brand specifications.
To meet the ambitious requirements of this initiative, UL partners with clients across every aspect of sustainability and supply chain management to help:
- Gain better visibility into supply chain issues and mitigate risk
- Develop a proactive stance and demonstrate ‘green’ and sustainable credentials
- Demonstrate willingness to invest in the long term future of the business through sustainable supply chain practices
- Gain competitive advantage through sustainability initiatives and implementation of best practice procedures
- Implement customised and comprehensive Environmental Management Systems
To learn more about UL’s contribution to the ZDHC Programme, please visit UL.com/crs
About UL
UL fosters safe living and working conditions for people everywhere through the application of science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. The UL Mark engenders trust enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. We test, inspect, audit, certify, validate, verify, advise and train and we support these efforts with software solutions for safety and sustainability. To learn more about us, visit
UL.com/consumer-retail-services.
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170426005536/en/
Contact information
UL Consumer and Retail Services
Hendrik Dold
Marketing Manager EMEA LA
UL International GmbH
T: +49(0)2219953808
E: Hendrik.Dold@ul.com
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
