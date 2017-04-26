UL Consumer & Retail Services Joins the ZDHC Programme as Official Contributor

26.4.2017 12:00 | Business Wire

Today, UL Consumer & Retail Services (CRS) is pleased to announce it is joining the Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC) Programme and in doing so, supports the Programme’s vision of widespread implementation of sustainable chemistry and best practices in the textile, leather and footwear industries to protect consumers, workers and the environment.

The textile industry is under increasing pressure to minimise its impact upon the environment and improve the sustainability of supply chains. The Joint Roadmap towards ZDHC demands that hazardous chemicals are eliminated from textile supply chains by 2020, to be replaced by greener alternatives. “UL Consumer & Retail Services commits to working collaboratively on this task and towards the milestones set in the Programme’s Joint Roadmap through active engagement with other brands, retailers and stakeholders. This partnership will be of fundamental importance to drive all of us toward a new sustainable culture based on a chemical management approach for the benefit of consumers, workers and the environment” noted Elisa Gavazza, Global Lead for Chemical Management, UL CRS.

UL Consumer & Retail Services helps manufacturers and retailers in every aspect of the supply chain and production process, from raw materials to sales transactions, to better manage risks and deliver products that are safe, socially responsible and compliant with industry and brand specifications.

To meet the ambitious requirements of this initiative, UL partners with clients across every aspect of sustainability and supply chain management to help:

Gain better visibility into supply chain issues and mitigate risk

Develop a proactive stance and demonstrate ‘green’ and sustainable credentials

Demonstrate willingness to invest in the long term future of the business through sustainable supply chain practices

Gain competitive advantage through sustainability initiatives and implementation of best practice procedures

Implement customised and comprehensive Environmental Management Systems

