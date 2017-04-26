26.4.2017 16:00 | Business Wire

Rimini Street, Inc., the leading global independent provider of enterprise software support services for SAP SE’s (NYSE:SAP) Business Suite, BusinessObjects and HANA Database software and Oracle Corporation’s (NYSE:ORCL) Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Oracle Middleware, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Agile PLM and Oracle ATG Web Commerce software, today announced that Petrópolis Group, one of the largest beverage companies in Brazil, has selected Rimini Street for support of its SAP ECC 6.0, BusinessObjects and Business Warehouse systems. By switching to Rimini Street from vendor support, Petrópolis Group immediately saved 50% on its annual maintenance fees, and gained a premium-level, ultra-responsive service for its SAP systems. The company will also receive critical tax, legal and regulatory updates from Rimini Street.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170426005779/en/

Petrópolis Group Switches its ERP Support to Rimini Street (Photo: Business Wire)

“By switching to Rimini Street, we expect to increase our productivity and improve performance in many areas across the organization,” said Mohamed Nassif, IT director, Petrópolis Group Brazil. “The move to Rimini Street would be beneficial to any business, providing an excellent alternative for CIOs looking for a high quality of support, faster response times and cost savings that can be used to fund innovative initiatives to help differentiate their business.”

Tax, legal and regulatory updates are just one of the support features Rimini Street provides at no additional cost to clients. Brazil has one of the most complex tax systems in the world, and Rimini Street delivers fast, efficient updates to ensure compliance. In Brazil, the Company supports Sistema Público de Escrituração Digital (SPED), also known as the Public Digital Bookkeeping System, and all compliance with taxation and tax records. Rimini Street also provides updates to Nota Fiscal Eletrônica (NFe); Escrituração Contábil Digital (ECD); Escrituração Fiscal Digital (EFD); Escrituração Contábil Fiscal (ECF); Notas Técnicas; and E-Social, among others. Globally, Rimini Street has delivered more than 125,000 tax, legal and regulatory updates to clients to date, and provides accurate, high-quality deliverables using an innovative combination of patent-pending tax, legal and regulatory technology, proven methodology and ISO 9001-certified development processes.

Before entering into an agreement with Rimini Street, the IT Director Mohamed Nassif, an experienced and seasoned IT professional who has led multiple deployments of SAP, JD Edwards and MICROSIGA systems from companies of different industry segments such as BMC-Hyundai, Andrade Gutierrez, Penske Logistics do Brasil, Suzano and Bahia Sul Papel e Celulose and Casas Pernambucanas, spoke to and visited a number of Rimini Street clients in Brazil. In one instance, Nassif visited a leading Brazilian company in the Call Center industry where the CIO made several calls to Rimini Street for Nassif and his team to experience the support process first hand. As a result, Nassif was able to validate the quality of Rimini Street’s service and the attentive support provided by the Company’s local team of expert engineers in Brazil, as well as its rapid response times.

“Rimini Street employs an expert, local team of support, development, and tax, legal and regulatory research professionals in Brazil to ensure clients are compliant,” said Edenize Maron, general manager for Latin America, Rimini Street. “The Company has made significant investments in Brazil, and is committed to providing premium-level service with ultra-responsive support, featuring a 15-minute or less response time for Priority 1 critical cases. Rimini Street continues to help companies worldwide save on their vendor maintenance fees so they can use these savings to fund innovative programs that support the growth of their business.”

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street is the global leader in providing independent enterprise software support services. The company has redefined enterprise support services since 2005 with an innovative, award-winning program that enables Oracle and SAP licensees to save up to 90 percent on total support costs. Clients can remain on their current software release without any required upgrades for a minimum of 15 years. Nearly 1,900 global Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries have selected Rimini Street as their trusted, independent support provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, follow @riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “plan,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and are based on various assumptions. If the risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Rimini Street assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Rimini Street and the Rimini Street logo are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Copyright © 2017. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170426005779/en/

Contact information

Rimini Street, Inc.

Michelle McGlocklin, +1 925-264-6579

mmcglocklin@riministreet.com