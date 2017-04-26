SAB Biotherapeutics Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Biotech Veteran

26.4.2017 19:00 | Business Wire

SAB Biotherapeutics (SAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, today announced that Thorkil Kastberg Christensen has joined their Board of Directors. SAB, which was founded in 2014, develops human antibody therapeutics using its first-of-its-kind immunotherapy platform.

Christensen brings to SAB decades of global business strategy and execution as former Chief Financial Officer of Denmark-based Novo A/S, which invests and manages the assets of the Novo Nordisk Foundation valued at about US$40 billion. He also established Novo Nordisk organizations around the world over two decades–as CEO of China and Vice President of International Operations.

“SAB’s technology is a platform for development of better and more effective medicines in many areas with unmet needs,” said Thorkil Kastberg Christensen. “This is at the heart of what I have been doing most of my life and I am happy to be able contribute,” he added.

Currently, Christensen serves as advisor for Novo A/S and a professional board member for Strategic Design Group and Sonion A/S among others. Since 2009, he has held additional board positions with private and publicly listed companies, in Denmark, abroad, and in public institutions including Chairman of the board of Danish-Chinese Business Forum, Jørgen Kruuse A/S and BioMimetics Inc., USA.

For SAB, Christensen has served as a strategic international business advisor since July of 2015.

“Mr. Christensen has been a trusted advisor and asset to SAB as we have advanced our technology and expanded collaborations within the U.S. and globally,” said Eddie Sullivan, Ph.D., president and CEO of SAB Biotherapeutics.

“His experience with financing, technology deployment and his network with leading public health, biotech and Pharma organizations will be valuable to the board as we continue to build our footprint and portfolio,” he added.

As a proven leader in life science business, Christensen has specialized in internationalization, as well as mergers, acquisitions, and other transactions. This work includes building organizations, transforming companies from R&D to commercial focus, and adding value to growing companies.

“The possibilities for using human antibodies, and polyclonals in particular, for the benefit of mankind are endless and in many areas there are great commercial potentials as well,” said Christensen. “I look forward to working closer with the colleagues at SAB in striving to realize some of these potentials.”

SAB is developing products for several targets including seasonal influenza, mycoplasma, C-Diff, Zika and Ebola. In addition, a Phase I Clinical Trial with the National Institutes of Health for its treatment for MERS-CoV is nearly complete and has funding support from BARDA for Phase 2.

In 2016 SAB’s novel immunotherapy platform was recognized by the World Health Organization as the most promising therapeutic platform technology to combat priority pathogens as well as other diseases with epidemic potential.

“With the unique capability of our technology platform in its ability to rapidly respond to various life-threatening diseases, our business is a global one,” added Sullivan. “Leveraging Mr. Christensen’s experience and expertise will only strengthen our capability to bring life-saving therapies to people in countries around the world.”

About SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SAB) is a clinical stage, biopharmaceutical development company leading the science and manufacturing of antibody therapeutics. Utilizing some of the most advanced polyclonal antibody science in the world, SAB is delivering the world’s first large-scale platform to create fully human immunoglobulins. This natural production platform holds the potential for treatment of public health problems, rare conditions, long-term diseases and global pandemic threats.

