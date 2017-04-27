Westinghouse Presents Inaugural Quest for Zero Safety Award to Springfields

27.4.2017 10:00 | Business Wire

Westinghouse Electric Company announced today that its Westinghouse Springfields site was named the recipient of the company’s inaugural Quest for Zero award. The company’s Quest for Zero safety initiative was introduced in August 2016 to challenge all Westinghouse locations and employees to implement proactive safety activities and reinforce proper safety behaviors.

“Springfields’ participation in the Quest for Zero and drive to reduce risks and eliminate hazards has been extraordinary,” said José Emeterio Gutiérrez, interim president and chief executive officer, in presenting the award on April 25. “Their efforts toward continual risk identification and hazard elimination have led to more than 2.3 million hours worked without a Westinghouse recordable injury.”

The site shares lessons learned companywide and also integrates them into daily operations. This is one of the many characteristics that led to the facility’s recommendation for ISO 14001:2015 certification, making Springfields the first Westinghouse site to achieve this status.

Additionally, employees at Springfields were recently honored for their safety efforts by RoSPA, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents. Springfields has been recognized 17 years in succession by RoSPA, receiving the prestigious Order of Distinction this year after receiving 16 consecutive Gold Awards from the organization.

