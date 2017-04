MFA: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to visit Finland

27.4.2017 15:00 | Ulkoasiainministeriö (UM) / Utrikesministeriet

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS

http://formin.finland.fi/english

Press release 75/2017

27 April 2017

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to visit Finland

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Finland on 4 May at the invitation of Foreign Minister Timo Soini. The topics of the Ministers’ bilateral discussions will include the situation in Ukraine, Syria and the Korean peninsula, security in the Baltic Sea region and other topical international questions. Additionally, the Ministers will discuss bilateral matters between Finland and Russia and regional questions, including Arctic cooperation.

Minister Lavrov will also meet with President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö.

Inquiries: Raili Lahnalampi, Chief of Cabinet, Office of the Minister for Foreign Affairs, tel. +358 50 550 7546 and Eevamari Laaksonen, Counsellor, Unit for Russia, tel. +358 295 351 320.

The Foreign Ministry’s email addresses are in the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.