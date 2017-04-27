Gyeonggi Province Launches DMZ Half and Half Photo Contest

27.4.2017 16:00 | Business Wire

Korea’s Gyeonggi Provincial Government and Gyeonggi Tourism Organization (GTO) launched global DMZ Half&Half Photo Contest on Facebook and Instagram for six weeks starting from April 27.

DMZ Half&Half Photo Contest is a global communication campaign aiming to redefine DMZ (Demilitarized Zone) as a symbol of world peace and reconciliation by inviting the contestants to fill the missing half of DMZ photos with their imaginations.

Anyone 18 years or older interested to participate can simply download photos of the DMZ from the official website, make a collage with his/her photo, then upload the image on individual Facebook or Instagram accounts with the event hashtags (#UniteDMZ, #AgreeTnC).

30 pieces will be selected each week for six weeks. A total of 180 pieces will be selected in addition to a Most Popular award with the most likes, yielding a grand total of 181 select winners.

The first place winner gets 5,000 USD in cash and a Round-the-World airline ticket (worth 4,500 USD) with a stopover in Gyeonggi Province (no later than July 14) to participate in 5 days of “DMZ Forbidden Tour”, a visit to the DMZ area where civilians have limited access to.

More information about the contest can be found at http://dmzcontest.gto.or.kr/eng. To learn more about the Korean DMZ and other attractions in Gyeonggi Province, visit http://en.ggtour.or.kr/.

About the Korean DMZ

The Korean DMZ (Demilitarized Zone) is a strip of land that lies between the borders of South and North Korea. While the area around the DMZ is considered to be the most heavily militarized region in the world, it paradoxically also stands for the hope of unification.

About Gyeonggi Tourism Organization (GTO)

The Gyeonggi Tourism Organization is a governmental organization funded by the Gyeonggi-do provincial government that aims to establish Gyeonggi-do as a dynamic business events destination where people, technology and ideas converge to create great value and a memorable experience for customers. http://en.ggtour.or.kr/.

