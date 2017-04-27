Windstream and Sigma Systems Demonstrate the Value of Catalog-Driven Agile B/OSS at TM Forum Live!

27.4.2017 16:00 | Business Wire

Sigma Systems, the global leader in catalog-driven software, announced its plans to feature one of their customer success stories with Windstream, a leading provider of advanced network communications, at TM Forum Live! in Nice next month.

The session will describe how Windstream devised, executed and governed a wide-reaching digital transformation program across their business units, systems, network and people. As a key strategic partner, Sigma has been instrumental in Windstream’s lead-to-cash transformation, predicated upon a catalog-driven agile B/OSS solution to dramatically improve their customers’ experience. The three main solution components of Windstream’s transformation strategy include Sigma Catalog to centralize all product, service and resource data, Sigma CPQ to enable guided selling and to produce accurate, technically feasible orders, and Sigma Order Management to orchestrate the end-to-end delivery of orders across the infrastructure. These elements provide Windstream the ability to take any type of product to market, to serve their customers across any channel and to deliver their services across any network.

“With Sigma as our strategic partner, we are able to deliver on our vision of a best-in-class, omnichannel customer experience,” said Joe Johnson, Windstream’s Vice President of Enterprise Architecture & Transformation. “Sigma Catalog is a foundational component in the Windstream ecosystem, enabling us to deliver new experiences in a consistent way.”

“Windstream is leading the charge in their efforts to pivot to a customer-centric, digitalized product and service delivery model,” said Catherine Michel, Sigma’s Chief Technology Officer. “Sigma’s portfolio is designed to support CSPs like Windstream to embrace digital innovation and enable the rapid launch and fulfilments of new products and services without completely replacing their legacy systems. All of this equates to exceptional customer experiences and the ability for CSPs to flourish in a digital economy.”

Presentation Details:

May 15th, 11:15am

TM Forum Live!

Palais des Congrès Acropolis, Nice, France

About Sigma Systems ( sigma-systems.com or Twitter @SigmaSystems)

Sigma Systems is the leader in catalog-driven software. The company’s portfolio spans enterprise-wide product & service catalog, configure price quote, order management, service provisioning and device management – all of which can be deployed in the cloud or on-premise. Sigma software is enabling product innovation and business agility at large communications, media and high-tech service providers globally.

