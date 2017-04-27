Snow Software and Vitruvian Partners Announce $120 Million Strategic Investment from Sumeru Equity Partners and Ontario Pension Board
27.4.2017 16:00 | Business Wire
Snow Software (“Snow”), the global leader in Software Asset Management (“SAM”) and Cloud Spend Management solutions, today announced a $120 million strategic investment from Sumeru Equity Partners (“SEP”) and Ontario Pension Board (“OPB”). The investment will accelerate global expansion plans, enhance Snow’s offering across mobile and cloud platforms and drive new product innovation. Existing shareholders, including CEO and co-founder Axel Kling, Snow employees and Vitruvian Partners (“Vitruvian”), will continue to hold a majority shareholding in the business and remain fully committed to Snow’s evolution. SEP Managing Directors, Jason Babcoke and George Kadifa, will join Snow’s board of directors.
Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Snow, Axel Kling, commented: “We are grateful not only to have been part of making Software Asset Management one of the fastest-growing software verticals in the world, but also to get the opportunity to redefine the customers’ expectations of SAM solutions through coverage of new platforms, licensing types and advanced automation capabilities.
“We have come a long way but we are still only scratching the surface on the enormous potential in supporting customers to ensure that the $394.8 billion1 spent every year on enterprise software is invested efficiently. With Vitruvian and SEP, we are thrilled to have the backing of two world-class investors as Snow enters the next stage of its development on our continued quest for brilliance.”
Founded in 2004, Snow is the established global market leader in SAM, helping over 6,000 organizations across more than 50 countries contain and optimize software spend and achieve compliance with complex software licensing terms across mobile, desktop, data center and cloud solutions. Snow’s solutions provide highly automated reconciliation of license entitlements to actual software usage, installations/ removals and license upgrades as well as advanced analytics which help customers save up to 30% of their annual software expenditure.
Customers further use Snow’s solution as a decision-making analytics tool to direct investment in new software and maximizing ROI. Snow’s cloud-based and on-premise platforms have been recognized and rewarded by among others Forrester, Gartner and ITAM Review. Snow has grown its revenues by more than 50% annually since 2012 and today has over 700 employees in 21 countries. Recent notable client wins include Canon, Sky, Lockheed Martin, IKEA, Volkswagen, Tesco and Rio Tinto.
Managing Partner at SEP, Kyle Ryland, commented: “We identified Snow several years ago as a leader in managing the complexity and cost of software and cloud services, a growing challenge for enterprises. Under the leadership of Axel, Snow has demonstrated strong growth and product innovation and we are excited to partner with the company and Vitruvian to build upon that success.”
Mike Risman, Chairman of Snow Software added: “Vitruvian is delighted to continue supporting Axel and the Snow team in their drive to global leadership in this exciting market. We welcome SEP and OPB as key partners to help achieve success. Snow’s relentless focus on product excellence has delivered tremendous growth since inception, and it has been a privilege for us to work on a number of strategic initiatives with the business over the past years. The addressable market for software governance and cloud control solutions is massive. We congratulate Axel and his team on the scope of their founding vision and achieving this additional milestone on their impressive journey to global implementation.”
ENDS
About Snow Software
Snow provides Software Asset Management (SAM) solutions that prevent any of the $394.8 billion spent every year on enterprise software being a wasted investment – ensuring organizations have appropriate licensing for the software they use.
More than 6,000 organizations worldwide rely on Snow to optimize licensing across mobile, desktop, data center and cloud platforms.
For more information, please visit www.snowsoftware.com
About Sumeru Equity Partners
Sumeru Equity Partners is a technology-focused private equity firm that invests in market leaders across software, technology-enabled services and hardware. The firm was founded in Silicon Valley by an experienced team from Silver Lake. Sumeru Equity Partners utilizes extensive operating and investment experience in partnership with founders and management teams to drive growth and build strategic value. We believe long-term value is created through better strategy, operations and business models, not financial engineering. Our portfolio includes industry leaders such as Blackline Systems, Buildium, Cybera, Foreflight and Talend, among others. For more information, please visit www.sumeruequity.com
About Ontario Pension Board (OPB)
Ontario Pension Board administers Ontario's Public Service Pension Plan, a defined benefit pension plan serving over 85,000 active, retired and deferred members and their employers. With more than $24.4 billion in assets, it is one of Canada's largest pension plans. Over the last 20 years, Ontario Pension Board has become one of Canada's leading direct owners of high quality commercial real estate.
About Vitruvian Partners
Vitruvian Partners is a leading pan European private equity investor focusing on high growth, technology-centric “Dynamic Situations”. Vitruvian supports entrepreneurial management teams and founders through a combination of strategic initiatives and operational support. Vitruvian has assets under management of €2.2 billion and offices in London, Stockholm, Munich, San Francisco and Luxembourg. Vitruvian has been particularly active in the technology and internet/cloud services environment with strategic investments that include: Just Eat, Farfetch, Skyscanner, Voxbone, Snapologic, CRF Health, Benify, Callcredit and OAG – as well as its longstanding support of Snow Software.
For further information on Vitruvian please contact: Kay.Larsen@instinctif.com
1 Gartner. Forecast Alert: IT Spending, Worldwide, 1Q17 Update. Published: 30 March 2017 I
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170427005726/en/
Contact information
Snow Software
Su Kent
su.kent@snowsoftware.com
+46 70 822 1149
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Alkion Terminals, LBC Tank Terminals and Sogestran Announce the Signing of Two Sale & Purchase Agreements for Eight Tank Terminals in France, Spain and Portugal27.4.2017 16:10
Alkion Terminals (Alkion) and LBC Tank Terminals (LBC) today announced the signing of an agreement in which Alkion will acquire the 50% shareholding of LBC in LBC Sogestrol and the full ownership of 4 tank terminals in France (Bayonne, Le Havre, Marseille, Nantes), 2 tank terminals in Spain (Cartagena, Santander) and 1 tank terminal in Portugal (Lisbon). In parallel, Alkion and Sogestran today announced the signing of an agreement in which Alkion will acquire the 50% shareholding of Sogestran in LBC Sogestrol. Following the concomitant completion of the transactions, Alkion will be the sole owner and operator of LBC Sogestrol, a world-class tank terminal in Le Havre, France. Established in 2016 as a new independent tank terminal operator focusing in Western Europe, Alkion is creating a network of tank terminals that perform a primary role in the hydrocarbon downstream value
Windstream and Sigma Systems Demonstrate the Value of Catalog-Driven Agile B/OSS at TM Forum Live!27.4.2017 16:00
Sigma Systems, the global leader in catalog-driven software, announced its plans to feature one of their customer success stories with Windstream, a leading provider of advanced network communications, at TM Forum Live! in Nice next month. The session will describe how Windstream devised, executed and governed a wide-reaching digital transformation program across their business units, systems, network and people. As a key strategic partner, Sigma has been instrumental in Windstream’s lead-to-cash transformation, predicated upon a catalog-driven agile B/OSS solution to dramatically improve their customers’ experience. The three main solution components of Windstream’s transformation strategy include Sigma Catalog to centralize all product, service and resource data, Sigma CPQ to enable guided selling and to produce accurate, technically feasible orders, and Sigma Order Management to orc
Gyeonggi Province Launches DMZ Half and Half Photo Contest27.4.2017 16:00
Korea’s Gyeonggi Provincial Government and Gyeonggi Tourism Organization (GTO) launched global DMZ Half&Half Photo Contest on Facebook and Instagram for six weeks starting from April 27. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170427005923/en/ DMZ Half&Half Photo Contest is a global communication campaign aiming to redefine DMZ (Demilitarized Zone) as a symbol of world peace and reconciliation by inviting the contestants to fill the missing half of DMZ photos with their imaginations. Anyone 18 years or older interested to participate can simply download photos of the DMZ from the official website, make a collage with his/her photo, then upload the image on individual Facebook or Instagram accounts with the event hashtags (#UniteDMZ, #AgreeTnC). 30 pieces
This Week on BizWireTV: Trending News Releases from Amazon, DISH, HuffPost, National Geographic, The New York Times, Orbital ATK and TIME Inc.27.4.2017 15:08
On the latest BizWireTV, catch what’s happening in the world of Quick Biz Hits and see what brands are using Star Power. Also see what’s happening in the startup world with the Accelerator Report, featuring the VC Watch and this week’s Startup Standout. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170427005504/en/ BizWireTV is hosted by Jordyn Rolling (Photo: Business Wire) Now you can watch BizWireTV, and the latest breakthroughs in tech from the biggest brands, on any screen you want by downloading the new app through the Apple TV and iPhone App Store and Google Play for Android devices. Top of the Wire Sling Media, a wholly owned subsidiary of DISH Network Corp., launches SlingStudio, a professional-grade multi-camera production and live
Toshiba Tec's Pioneering Carbon Zero Initiative Receives United Nations Recognition27.4.2017 14:00
Toshiba Tec Corporation (TOKYO:6588) has announced that its pan-European Carbon Zero Scheme is an official partner to the United Nations’ (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and is now listed on its website. This significant achievement is the latest development in Toshiba Tec’s longstanding objective of reducing its environmental impact, as well as helping its customers lower their own carbon footprints. In September 2015, 193 world leaders agreed to 17 universal goals consisting of 169 individual targets that frame their agendas and political policies until 2030 with the aim of ending poverty, protecting the planet, and ensuring prosperity for all. The Partnerships for SDGs online platform functions as a tool to inform all stakeholders on initiatives carried out by multi-stakeholder partnerships in support of SDGs and links progress of those initiatives to various follow
MATRIXX Software Launches Carrier-Grade Digital Commerce Platform For Cloud27.4.2017 13:01
MATRIXX Software (http://www.matrixx.com/) today announced the launch of MATRIXX Digital Commerce, a single platform that delivers the same carrier-grade performance and reliability Communications Service Providers (CSPs) require for mission-critical business applications across cloud, private cloud and on premise environments. MATRIXX Digital Commerce raises the bar, anticipating new Digital KPIs that CSPs expect their vendors to meet for cloud and virtualization across four main areas: scalability, reliability, digital ecosystem support and customer engagement. To date, CSPs have been cautious to move network-grade business functionality into the cloud due to extreme requirements around transaction throughput, latency, and network response times, and the impact those have on customer experience. As CSPs aim to shift more functions to cloud and virtualized env
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme