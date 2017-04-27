Alkion Terminals, LBC Tank Terminals and Sogestran Announce the Signing of Two Sale & Purchase Agreements for Eight Tank Terminals in France, Spain and Portugal

27.4.2017 16:10 | Business Wire

Alkion Terminals (Alkion) and LBC Tank Terminals (LBC) today announced the signing of an agreement in which Alkion will acquire the 50% shareholding of LBC in LBC Sogestrol and the full ownership of 4 tank terminals in France (Bayonne, Le Havre, Marseille, Nantes), 2 tank terminals in Spain (Cartagena, Santander) and 1 tank terminal in Portugal (Lisbon).

In parallel, Alkion and Sogestran today announced the signing of an agreement in which Alkion will acquire the 50% shareholding of Sogestran in LBC Sogestrol. Following the concomitant completion of the transactions, Alkion will be the sole owner and operator of LBC Sogestrol, a world-class tank terminal in Le Havre, France.

Established in 2016 as a new independent tank terminal operator focusing in Western Europe, Alkion is creating a network of tank terminals that perform a primary role in the hydrocarbon downstream value chain. Currently Alkion owns a tank terminal in Amsterdam. Post completion of the transactions with LBC and Sogestran Alkion will be operating well over 1 million cubic meter of tank capacity at 9 terminals in 4 countries.

The eight new terminal additions to the Alkion portfolio are located in key locations offering high quality service to an extensive portfolio of long term customers based on an excellent reputation. Alkion Terminals intends to invest further in improving and expanding the assets to provide its existing and new customers a world-class service.

The transactions are subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Rutger van Thiel, CEO at Alkion Terminals and Partner at Coloured Finches, stated: “We are delighted to welcome the customers and terminal staff to Alkion Terminals. We look forward to continue serving the European petroleum and chemical industry at our nine Alkion terminals and to pursue our ambition to further expand the Alkion network into Europe.

Vincent Levita, Founder and CEO of InfraVia, declared: “The acquisitions are a true milestone in building Alkion into a European wide provider of independent tank storage services to the petroleum and chemical industry. We are excited to take over these high quality assets and we look forward to supporting the further growth of the platform”.

Walter Wattenbergh, Group CEO of LBC Tank Terminals says: “I Congratulate Alkion and Infravia with the expansion of their business. We are very happy to know our staff and terminals in France, Spain and Portugal are in good hands with Alkion. With the support of our Shareholders LBC Tank Terminals will further focus on our hub terminal strategy which we are confident will ensure a sustainable future for LBC and all its employees. As one team we will continue to ensure that there is no such thing as a dangerous product, as long as it is under our care!”.

Advisors

DC Advisory (financing), Herbert Smith Freehills (legal), KPMG (tax & accounting) and Nexant (commercial) advised Alkion Terminals on the transaction.

Lazard (financing) and Linklaters (legal) advised LBC on the transaction.

Sekri Valentin Zerrouk (legal) advised Sogestran.

About Alkion Terminals

Alkion Terminals is a partnership between infrastructure investor InfraVia Capital Partners and Dutch energy expert Coloured Finches. Established in 2016 Alkion Terminals combines the tank storage industry expertise and hands-on operational expertise of Coloured Finches with the dry powder and financing expertise of InfraVia to acquire, upgrade and optimize liquid bulk terminals in Europe. Following the completion of the transactions Alkion Terminals will be owning and operating 9 terminals in the Netherlands, France, Spain and Portugal.

www.alkion.com

About LBC Tank Terminals

LBC Tank Terminals is one of the largest global operators of bulk liquid storage facilities for chemical petroleum products and base oil products. LBC owns and operates a global network of terminals at key locations in the United States, Europe and China, while offering loading / unloading services for all modes of transportation.

More information is available at www.lbctt.com

About InfraVia Capital Partners

InfraVia Capital Partners is an investment manager dedicated to the infrastructure sector. InfraVia Capital Partners manages € 1.7 billion of assets through three infrastructure funds, which are all positioned as long term investors across the infrastructure sectors in Europe.

www.infraviacapital.com

About Coloured Finches

Coloured Finches is a Dutch company established by former CEOs from the oil downstream industry. The independent group is active in the integrated downstream business and has extensive knowledge and experience in owning and operating storage terminals.

www.colouredfinches.com

