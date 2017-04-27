Alkion Terminals, LBC Tank Terminals and Sogestran Announce the Signing of Two Sale & Purchase Agreements for Eight Tank Terminals in France, Spain and Portugal
27.4.2017 16:10 | Business Wire
Alkion Terminals (Alkion) and LBC Tank Terminals (LBC) today announced the signing of an agreement in which Alkion will acquire the 50% shareholding of LBC in LBC Sogestrol and the full ownership of 4 tank terminals in France (Bayonne, Le Havre, Marseille, Nantes), 2 tank terminals in Spain (Cartagena, Santander) and 1 tank terminal in Portugal (Lisbon).
In parallel, Alkion and Sogestran today announced the signing of an agreement in which Alkion will acquire the 50% shareholding of Sogestran in LBC Sogestrol. Following the concomitant completion of the transactions, Alkion will be the sole owner and operator of LBC Sogestrol, a world-class tank terminal in Le Havre, France.
Established in 2016 as a new independent tank terminal operator focusing
in Western Europe, Alkion is creating a network of tank terminals that
perform a primary role in the hydrocarbon downstream value chain.
Currently Alkion owns a tank terminal in Amsterdam. Post completion of
the transactions with LBC and Sogestran Alkion will be operating well
over 1 million cubic meter of tank capacity at 9 terminals in 4
countries.
The eight new terminal additions to the Alkion portfolio are located in key locations offering high quality service to an extensive portfolio of long term customers based on an excellent reputation. Alkion Terminals intends to invest further in improving and expanding the assets to provide its existing and new customers a world-class service.
The transactions are subject to customary regulatory approvals.
Rutger van Thiel, CEO at Alkion Terminals and Partner at Coloured Finches, stated: “We are delighted to welcome the customers and terminal staff to Alkion Terminals. We look forward to continue serving the European petroleum and chemical industry at our nine Alkion terminals and to pursue our ambition to further expand the Alkion network into Europe.
Vincent Levita, Founder and CEO of InfraVia, declared: “The acquisitions are a true milestone in building Alkion into a European wide provider of independent tank storage services to the petroleum and chemical industry. We are excited to take over these high quality assets and we look forward to supporting the further growth of the platform”.
Walter Wattenbergh, Group CEO of LBC Tank Terminals says: “I Congratulate Alkion and Infravia with the expansion of their business. We are very happy to know our staff and terminals in France, Spain and Portugal are in good hands with Alkion. With the support of our Shareholders LBC Tank Terminals will further focus on our hub terminal strategy which we are confident will ensure a sustainable future for LBC and all its employees. As one team we will continue to ensure that there is no such thing as a dangerous product, as long as it is under our care!”.
Advisors
- DC Advisory (financing), Herbert Smith Freehills (legal), KPMG (tax & accounting) and Nexant (commercial) advised Alkion Terminals on the transaction.
- Lazard (financing) and Linklaters (legal) advised LBC on the transaction.
- Sekri Valentin Zerrouk (legal) advised Sogestran.
About Alkion Terminals
Alkion Terminals is a partnership between infrastructure investor InfraVia Capital Partners and Dutch energy expert Coloured Finches. Established in 2016 Alkion Terminals combines the tank storage industry expertise and hands-on operational expertise of Coloured Finches with the dry powder and financing expertise of InfraVia to acquire, upgrade and optimize liquid bulk terminals in Europe. Following the completion of the transactions Alkion Terminals will be owning and operating 9 terminals in the Netherlands, France, Spain and Portugal.
About LBC Tank Terminals
LBC Tank Terminals is one of the largest global operators of bulk liquid storage facilities for chemical petroleum products and base oil products. LBC owns and operates a global network of terminals at key locations in the United States, Europe and China, while offering loading / unloading services for all modes of transportation.
More information is available at www.lbctt.com
About InfraVia Capital Partners
InfraVia Capital Partners is an investment manager dedicated to the infrastructure sector. InfraVia Capital Partners manages € 1.7 billion of assets through three infrastructure funds, which are all positioned as long term investors across the infrastructure sectors in Europe.
About Coloured Finches
Coloured Finches is a Dutch company established by former CEOs from the oil downstream industry. The independent group is active in the integrated downstream business and has extensive knowledge and experience in owning and operating storage terminals.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170427005951/en/
Contact information
PRESS CONTACTS
ALKION TERMINALS
Rutger VAN THIEL, +31 (0)6 83 59 06 76
CEO
rvthiel@alkion.com
or
INFRAVIA
Vincent LEVITA, +33 (0)1 40 68 17 38
Founder & CEO
vlevita@infraviacapital.com
or
Feten BEN HARIZ
+33 (0)1 44 82 66 77
fbenhariz@agencefargo.com
or
LBC TANK TERMINALS
Christina Schosser, +32 (0)15 28 73 10
c-schosser@lbctt.com
or
SOGESTRAN
François HAAS, +33 2 32 79 26 58
Sogestran Board member
President of Sogestrol
Francois.haas@sogestran.fr
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Snow Software and Vitruvian Partners Announce $120 Million Strategic Investment from Sumeru Equity Partners and Ontario Pension Board27.4.2017 16:00
Snow Software (“Snow”), the global leader in Software Asset Management (“SAM”) and Cloud Spend Management solutions, today announced a $120 million strategic investment from Sumeru Equity Partners (“SEP”) and Ontario Pension Board (“OPB”). The investment will accelerate global expansion plans, enhance Snow’s offering across mobile and cloud platforms and drive new product innovation. Existing shareholders, including CEO and co-founder Axel Kling, Snow employees and Vitruvian Partners (“Vitruvian”), will continue to hold a majority shareholding in the business and remain fully committed to Snow’s evolution. SEP Managing Directors, Jason Babcoke and George Kadifa, will join Snow’s board of directors. Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Snow, Axel Kling, commented: “We are grateful not only to have been part of making Software Asset Management one of the fastest-growing software ver
Windstream and Sigma Systems Demonstrate the Value of Catalog-Driven Agile B/OSS at TM Forum Live!27.4.2017 16:00
Sigma Systems, the global leader in catalog-driven software, announced its plans to feature one of their customer success stories with Windstream, a leading provider of advanced network communications, at TM Forum Live! in Nice next month. The session will describe how Windstream devised, executed and governed a wide-reaching digital transformation program across their business units, systems, network and people. As a key strategic partner, Sigma has been instrumental in Windstream’s lead-to-cash transformation, predicated upon a catalog-driven agile B/OSS solution to dramatically improve their customers’ experience. The three main solution components of Windstream’s transformation strategy include Sigma Catalog to centralize all product, service and resource data, Sigma CPQ to enable guided selling and to produce accurate, technically feasible orders, and Sigma Order Management to orc
Gyeonggi Province Launches DMZ Half and Half Photo Contest27.4.2017 16:00
Korea’s Gyeonggi Provincial Government and Gyeonggi Tourism Organization (GTO) launched global DMZ Half&Half Photo Contest on Facebook and Instagram for six weeks starting from April 27. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170427005923/en/ DMZ Half&Half Photo Contest is a global communication campaign aiming to redefine DMZ (Demilitarized Zone) as a symbol of world peace and reconciliation by inviting the contestants to fill the missing half of DMZ photos with their imaginations. Anyone 18 years or older interested to participate can simply download photos of the DMZ from the official website, make a collage with his/her photo, then upload the image on individual Facebook or Instagram accounts with the event hashtags (#UniteDMZ, #AgreeTnC). 30 pieces
This Week on BizWireTV: Trending News Releases from Amazon, DISH, HuffPost, National Geographic, The New York Times, Orbital ATK and TIME Inc.27.4.2017 15:08
On the latest BizWireTV, catch what’s happening in the world of Quick Biz Hits and see what brands are using Star Power. Also see what’s happening in the startup world with the Accelerator Report, featuring the VC Watch and this week’s Startup Standout. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170427005504/en/ BizWireTV is hosted by Jordyn Rolling (Photo: Business Wire) Now you can watch BizWireTV, and the latest breakthroughs in tech from the biggest brands, on any screen you want by downloading the new app through the Apple TV and iPhone App Store and Google Play for Android devices. Top of the Wire Sling Media, a wholly owned subsidiary of DISH Network Corp., launches SlingStudio, a professional-grade multi-camera production and live
Toshiba Tec's Pioneering Carbon Zero Initiative Receives United Nations Recognition27.4.2017 14:00
Toshiba Tec Corporation (TOKYO:6588) has announced that its pan-European Carbon Zero Scheme is an official partner to the United Nations’ (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and is now listed on its website. This significant achievement is the latest development in Toshiba Tec’s longstanding objective of reducing its environmental impact, as well as helping its customers lower their own carbon footprints. In September 2015, 193 world leaders agreed to 17 universal goals consisting of 169 individual targets that frame their agendas and political policies until 2030 with the aim of ending poverty, protecting the planet, and ensuring prosperity for all. The Partnerships for SDGs online platform functions as a tool to inform all stakeholders on initiatives carried out by multi-stakeholder partnerships in support of SDGs and links progress of those initiatives to various follow
MATRIXX Software Launches Carrier-Grade Digital Commerce Platform For Cloud27.4.2017 13:01
MATRIXX Software (http://www.matrixx.com/) today announced the launch of MATRIXX Digital Commerce, a single platform that delivers the same carrier-grade performance and reliability Communications Service Providers (CSPs) require for mission-critical business applications across cloud, private cloud and on premise environments. MATRIXX Digital Commerce raises the bar, anticipating new Digital KPIs that CSPs expect their vendors to meet for cloud and virtualization across four main areas: scalability, reliability, digital ecosystem support and customer engagement. To date, CSPs have been cautious to move network-grade business functionality into the cloud due to extreme requirements around transaction throughput, latency, and network response times, and the impact those have on customer experience. As CSPs aim to shift more functions to cloud and virtualized env
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme