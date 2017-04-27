IFF Appoints Andrew S. Winston to Scientific Advisory Board

27.4.2017 23:15 | Business Wire

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris:IFF), a leading innovator of sensory experiences that move the world, announced that Andrew Winston, author of The Big Pivot: Radically Practical Strategies for a Hotter, Scarcer, and More Open World and founder of Winston Eco-Strategies, was appointed to the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).

Led by Dr. Gregory Yep, Executive Vice President, Chief Global Scientific & Sustainability Officer, the SAB brings together world class, multi-disciplinary, external views to enhance IFF’s R&D programs and further its innovation strategy.

“As pioneers of the senses, our focus on forging new possibilities for a regenerative, healthy and abundant world and our commitment to innovation as an accelerator of business growth are critical to our success,” said Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO. “We’re delighted to welcome Andrew to IFF’s SAB. His experience in corporate sustainability and strategies for business resiliency in a complex world will complement the dynamic strength of our SAB and provide a tremendous value to our organization.”

Mr. Winston is the author of three business books, including Green to Gold and Green Recovery. He is a globally recognized expert on how business can navigate and profit by solving the world’s biggest challenges, a TED speaker, and regular contributor to the Harvard Business Review and the Huffington Post. He has extensive experience with serving on sustainability advisory boards for multinationals such as Unilever, and he serves as a Sustainability Advisor to PwC.

