IFF Appoints Andrew S. Winston to Scientific Advisory Board
27.4.2017 23:15 | Business Wire
Regulatory News:
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris:IFF), a leading innovator of sensory experiences that move the world, announced that Andrew Winston, author of The Big Pivot: Radically Practical Strategies for a Hotter, Scarcer, and More Open World and founder of Winston Eco-Strategies, was appointed to the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).
Led by Dr. Gregory Yep, Executive Vice President, Chief Global Scientific & Sustainability Officer, the SAB brings together world class, multi-disciplinary, external views to enhance IFF’s R&D programs and further its innovation strategy.
“As pioneers of the senses, our focus on forging new possibilities for a regenerative, healthy and abundant world and our commitment to innovation as an accelerator of business growth are critical to our success,” said Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO. “We’re delighted to welcome Andrew to IFF’s SAB. His experience in corporate sustainability and strategies for business resiliency in a complex world will complement the dynamic strength of our SAB and provide a tremendous value to our organization.”
Mr. Winston is the author of three business books, including Green to Gold and Green Recovery. He is a globally recognized expert on how business can navigate and profit by solving the world’s biggest challenges, a TED speaker, and regular contributor to the Harvard Business Review and the Huffington Post. He has extensive experience with serving on sustainability advisory boards for multinationals such as Unilever, and he serves as a Sustainability Advisor to PwC.
Meet IFF
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris:IFF) is a leading innovator of sensorial experiences that move the world. At the heart of our company, we are fueled by a sense of discovery, constantly asking “what if?”. That passion for exploration drives us to co-create unique products that consumers taste, smell, or feel in fine fragrances and beauty, detergents and household goods, as well as beloved foods and beverages. Our 7,300 team members globally take advantage of leading consumer insights, research and development, creative expertise, and customer intimacy to develop differentiated offerings for consumer products. Learn more at www.iff.com, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170427006571/en/
Contact information
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
Michael DeVeau, 212-708-7164
VP, Global Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Michael.DeVeau@iff.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Special Olympics and MetLife Foundation Announce International Partnership27.4.2017 18:09
Today, Special Olympics and MetLife Foundation, the philanthropic arm of global insurer MetLife, announced a $1.5 million, three year international partnership to expand Special Olympics Young Athletes across Europe, the Middle East and North Africa (“EMEA”). Young Athletes is an inclusive sport and play program for children, ages 2 to 7 years old, with and without intellectual disabilities. The program develops participants’ basic sport skills, such as running, kicking and throwing. It also offers families, teachers, caregivers and people from the community the opportunity to share the joy of sports and being part of a team. “Special Olympics and MetLife Foundation have a shared commitment to building strong inclusive communities,” said Special Olympics CEO Mary Davis. “MetLife Foundation’s support of Young Athletes, together with its strong focus on employee engagement, encourages al
JAKKS Announces Closing of $19.3 Million Sale of Common Stock to Joint Venture Partner Hong Kong Meisheng Culture Company Ltd.27.4.2017 17:29
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) today announced that the Company closed the sale of 3,660,891 shares of the Company’s common stock to Hong Kong Meisheng Culture Company Ltd. (“Meisheng”) for a total purchase price of $19.3 million, and that Xiaoqiang Zhao, Executive Director of Hong Kong Meisheng Culture Company Ltd. and Chairman of the Board of its parent company Meisheng Cultural & Creative Corp., Ltd., joins JAKKS’ board of directors. Stephen Berman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “We are pleased that Meisheng has increased their equity position in JAKKS and that Mr. Zhao has become a member of our board of directors. We are excited about the expanded opportunities in China that we anticipate will be available to us through our relationship with Meisheng.” Xiaoqiang Zhao stated: “We are delighted to add to our shareholdings in JAKKS. We expect this s
Alkion Terminals, LBC Tank Terminals and Sogestran Announce the Signing of Two Sale & Purchase Agreements for Eight Tank Terminals in France, Spain and Portugal27.4.2017 16:10
Alkion Terminals (Alkion) and LBC Tank Terminals (LBC) today announced the signing of an agreement in which Alkion will acquire the 50% shareholding of LBC in LBC Sogestrol and the full ownership of 4 tank terminals in France (Bayonne, Le Havre, Marseille, Nantes), 2 tank terminals in Spain (Cartagena, Santander) and 1 tank terminal in Portugal (Lisbon). In parallel, Alkion and Sogestran today announced the signing of an agreement in which Alkion will acquire the 50% shareholding of Sogestran in LBC Sogestrol. Following the concomitant completion of the transactions, Alkion will be the sole owner and operator of LBC Sogestrol, a world-class tank terminal in Le Havre, France. Established in 2016 as a new independent tank terminal operator focusing in Western Europe, Alkion is creating a network of tank terminals that perform a primary role in the hydrocarbon downstream value
Windstream and Sigma Systems Demonstrate the Value of Catalog-Driven Agile B/OSS at TM Forum Live!27.4.2017 16:00
Sigma Systems, the global leader in catalog-driven software, announced its plans to feature one of their customer success stories with Windstream, a leading provider of advanced network communications, at TM Forum Live! in Nice next month. The session will describe how Windstream devised, executed and governed a wide-reaching digital transformation program across their business units, systems, network and people. As a key strategic partner, Sigma has been instrumental in Windstream’s lead-to-cash transformation, predicated upon a catalog-driven agile B/OSS solution to dramatically improve their customers’ experience. The three main solution components of Windstream’s transformation strategy include Sigma Catalog to centralize all product, service and resource data, Sigma CPQ to enable guided selling and to produce accurate, technically feasible orders, and Sigma Order Management to orc
Snow Software and Vitruvian Partners Announce $120 Million Strategic Investment from Sumeru Equity Partners and Ontario Pension Board27.4.2017 16:00
Snow Software (“Snow”), the global leader in Software Asset Management (“SAM”) and Cloud Spend Management solutions, today announced a $120 million strategic investment from Sumeru Equity Partners (“SEP”) and Ontario Pension Board (“OPB”). The investment will accelerate global expansion plans, enhance Snow’s offering across mobile and cloud platforms and drive new product innovation. Existing shareholders, including CEO and co-founder Axel Kling, Snow employees and Vitruvian Partners (“Vitruvian”), will continue to hold a majority shareholding in the business and remain fully committed to Snow’s evolution. SEP Managing Directors, Jason Babcoke and George Kadifa, will join Snow’s board of directors. Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Snow, Axel Kling, commented: “We are grateful not only to have been part of making Software Asset Management one of the fastest-growing software ver
Gyeonggi Province Launches DMZ Half and Half Photo Contest27.4.2017 16:00
Korea’s Gyeonggi Provincial Government and Gyeonggi Tourism Organization (GTO) launched global DMZ Half&Half Photo Contest on Facebook and Instagram for six weeks starting from April 27. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170427005923/en/ DMZ Half&Half Photo Contest is a global communication campaign aiming to redefine DMZ (Demilitarized Zone) as a symbol of world peace and reconciliation by inviting the contestants to fill the missing half of DMZ photos with their imaginations. Anyone 18 years or older interested to participate can simply download photos of the DMZ from the official website, make a collage with his/her photo, then upload the image on individual Facebook or Instagram accounts with the event hashtags (#UniteDMZ, #AgreeTnC). 30 pieces
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme