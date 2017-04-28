Axway Begins Certifying Partners to Enhance Value of Digital Experiences for their Customers

28.4.2017 09:00 | Business Wire

Unlocking the value from an ever-expanding array of data sources has become more critical than ever to meet rising customer expectations. Axway, (Paris:AXW) (Euronext: AXW.PA), a catalyst for digital transformation, will announce at Axway Partner Summit 2017 the details of the new Axway Certified Partner Program, part of a series of new tech enablement offerings that will certify partner competency on Axway products to create game-changing customer experiences while ensuring customer success.

Having gained 90 additional partners since 2016, Axway paves the way for partners to compete like never before. The launch of the new learning management system will allow partners to take self-paced, online product enablement courses at their own locations, without travel and free of charge. Additional details of the Axway Certified Partner Program will be unveiled at the event, with API Management being the first in a series of Axway AMPLIFY™ platform capabilities to offer partner certification.

Details of Axway’s acquisition of EFSS leader, Syncplicity, will also be shared, providing insights in how partners can extend their offerings to include secure collaboration and file sharing and how it complements the Axway AMPLIFY platform. Some partners attending the Partner Summit will receive a complimentary, one-year subscription to Syncplicity Enterprise Edition for up to 50 users.

The Partner Summit targets ways Axway partners can use the breakthrough Axway AMPLIFY™ platform to quickly and easily master the science of integrating massive volumes of data about customers and use that data to deliver consistently brilliant experiences across all physical and virtual interactions.

The conference includes insightful keynotes and breakout networking sessions:

WHAT: Axway Partner Summit 2017

WHEN: May 1 – Americas / May 17-18 – EMEA

WHERE: Grand Hyatt Atlanta, Buckhead – Americas / The May Fair, London - EMEA

“Axway has a long history of working with capable, compelling and committed partners who want to deliver innovation, professional services and ultimately deliver customer success,” said Mike Dayton, senior vice president, global alliances and channels, Axway. “Through our ecosystem of partners, suppliers, employees and developers, we work together to open up data to build new products, services and business models that truly enhance the digital experience for the customer.”

About Axway

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) is a catalyst for transformation. With Axway AMPLIFY™, our cloud-enabled data integration and engagement platform, leading brands better anticipate, adapt and scale to meet ever changing customer expectations. Our unified, API-first approach connects data from anywhere, fuels millions of apps and delivers real-time analytics to build customer experience networks. From idea to execution, we help make the future possible for more than 11,000 organizations in 100 countries. To learn more about Axway, visit www.axway.com.

