Skangas Ltd wins framework agreement for LNG supply in Finnish government central purchasing body’s competitive tendering for 2017–2019
28.4.2017 14:21 | Skangas Oy
The leading LNG player in the Nordic countries, Skangas has won the framework agreement in a competitive tendering process organized by the Finnish government central purchasing body, Hansel Ltd, and will supply the cleanest marine fuel, liquefied natural gas (LNG), to the offshore patrol vessel Turva and icebreaker Polaris for 2017–2019. The framework agreement has two years additional option. LNG as a marine fuel meets the current as well as future emission limits and has very high energy content.
”Our well-functioning cooperation with Skangas will continue into the coming agreement period. Our competitive tendering process has helped achieve a framework arrangement that works well in this developing market, with suppliers as well as client needs taken into consideration. The framework arrangement enables government organizations to source LNG with a high level of supply security and with consideration for responsibility aspects. LNG is an environmentally friendly shipping fuel,” says Jesse Ruotsalainen, Category Manager, Hansel.
”It’s great that we won the award for LNG supply to state-owned vessels during this year that we're celebrating the centenary of Finland's independence. We also supplied LNG to the offshore patrol vessel Turva and the icebreaker Polaris during the previous agreement period, and our cooperation with the clients covered by the framework is good. We performed around 600 LNG bunkering operations in the Nordic countries last year. Maritime transport plays a leading role in changing course towards a cleaner direction in the Baltic Sea. LNG complies with all the emission requirements and is highly energy-efficient,” says Sales Manager Jouni Bedda from Skangas.
LNG is the cleanest shipping fuel and meets the current and future requirements set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the EU. A switch to LNG helps fully eliminate sulfur oxide and particulate emissions and cut nitrogen dioxide emissions by 85%. LNG use also reduces carbon dioxide emissions by at least 20%. LNG will play a major role in the future in the Baltic Sea region’s maritime and heavy-duty road transport.
For more information please contact:
Jouni Bedda, Sales manager, Skangas
Phone: +358 40 744 2870
firstname.surname(a)skangas.com
Hansel is the Finnish government’s central purchasing body the purpose of which is to reduce public expenditure by increasing productivity in central government purchasing. Hansel participates in state procurement worth more than a billion euros. Finland’s coming county government administration will also be able to utilize the procurement, competitive tendering and legal expertise of the around 80 Hansel employees. www.hansel.fi
Avainsanat
Yhteyshenkilöt
Jouni Bedda
- Skangas, sales manager
- firstname.lastname(a)skangas.com
- phone. +358 40 744 28 70
Linkit
Tietoja julkaisijasta
Miestentie 1, PO Box 21
FI-02151 ESPOO
http://www.skangas.com
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Skangas Oy
Skangas Oy voitti Hanselin puitesopimuskilpailutuksen LNG:n toimituksissa tuleviksi vuosiksi 2017–201928.4.2017 10:41
Pohjoismaiden johtava LNG-toimija Skangas voitti Hanselin puitesopimuskilpailutuksen ja toimittaa puhtainta meriliikenteen polttoainetta, nesteytettyä maakaasua (LNG) valtion meriliikenteen aluksille Turvalle ja Polarikselle vuosina 2017–2019. Puitesopimukseen kuuluu lisäksi kahden vuoden optio. LNG meriliikenteen polttoaineena täyttää nykyiset ja tulevat päästövaatimukset, ja sillä on erittäin korkea energiasisältö.
Kimmo Rahkamo er ny administrerende direktør i Skangas19.4.2017 14:56
Styret i Skangas har utnevnt Kimmo Rahkamo, 54, til selskapets nye administrerende direktør. Han vil begynne i jobben 15. mai 2017. Rahkamo har vært styremedlem i Skangas siden 2014.
Kimmo Rahkamo appointed CEO of Skangas19.4.2017 14:49
The Skangas Board of Directors has appointed Kimmo Rahkamo, 54, as the company’s new CEO. He will take up his new role on May 15, 2017. Kimmo Rahkamo has been a member of the Skangas Board of Directors since 2014.
Kimmo Rahkamo Skangasin toimitusjohtajaksi19.4.2017 14:48
Skangasin hallitus on nimittänyt yhtiön uudeksi toimitusjohtajaksi Kimmo Rahkamon, 54. Hän aloittaa uudessa tehtävässään 15.5.2017. Rahkamo on toiminut Skangasin hallituksen jäsenenä vuodesta 2014.
Skangas toimittaa nesteytettyä maakaasua Stormossenin uudelle biokaasuasemalle22.2.2017 10:55
Skangas ja Stormossen ovat allekirjoittaneet sopimuksen nesteytetyn maakaasun LNG:n toimittamisesta Stormossenin ensimmäiselle biokaasutankkausasemalle Vaasaan. Tankkausasema on tarkoitettu sekä joukkoliikenteen että yksityisautoilijoiden käyttöön. Skangasin joustavat LNG-toimitukset muodostavat tukijärjestelyn, jolla varmistetaan biokaasun tarjonta Stormossenin asiakkaille.
Suurteollisuuspuisto Industrial Park in Harjavalta, Finland, switches to cleaner energy – LNG supplied by Skangas from Pori terminal21.2.2017 13:42
Skangas will supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Suomen Teollisuuden Energiapalvelut – STEP Oy, an energy company operating in Suurteollisuuspuisto Industrial Park, Harjavalta, Finland. In the future, the STEP power plant will generate an annual total of around 600 GWh of steam energy required by Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta Oy (NNH) and Boliden Harjavalta Oy. In January 2017 an investment decision was made by STEP to fully replace the use of heavy fuel oil from the beginning of 2018 onwards. This decision will reduce the rate of emissions from Suurteollisuuspuisto Industrial Park.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme