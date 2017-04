UM: Situationen för de mänskliga rättigheterna i Finland granskas i FN

MFA: Foreign Minister Soini to informal meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Valletta 27.4.2017 11:42

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 74/201727 April 2017 Foreign Minister Soini to informal meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Valletta The informal meeting of the EU Foreign Ministers (Gymnich) will be held in Valletta on 28 April. Finland's representative at the meeting will be Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini. The topics on the meeting’s agenda will include Turkey, the implementation of the EU Global Strategy on foreign and security policy, working methods of the EU Foreign Affairs Council as well as globalisation and the rules-based international order. The Foreign Ministers will discuss the situation in Turkey after the recent referendum on the Turkish constitutional reform and EU-Turkey relations. In addition, the Ministers will discuss the implementation of the Global Strategy on foreign and security policy with EU candidate countries with an emphasis on strengthening resilience. The Ministers will also discuss improving the