Ecron Acunova Announces Key Leadership Change – Marty Boom appointed as Managing Director

Ecron Acunova, a subsidiary of TAKE Solutions and specialized provider of clinical services to Pharma & Biotech companies, announced the appointment of Marty Boom as Managing Director.

Mr. Boom takes over this position from his former role as Head of Operations of TAKE Solutions’ Life Sciences brand Navitas, where he made significant contributions to the growth of the organization with his leadership spanning both the US and India geographies. Mr. Boom has rich experience in managing diverse global teams and has led global business improvement assignments for companies like Bayer HealthCare, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Roche, and many others in most areas of Pharmaceutical Drug Development and Supply Chain. Mr. Boom will be based at the Headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany.

About Ecron Acunova

Ecron Acunova (www.ecronacunova.com) is a full service CRO with predominant presence in Europe and Asia with 30 years of track record. EA offers full-service clinical research including clinical operations, data management, biostatistics, pharmacovigilance, PK/PD services and central lab to pharma, biotech, medical device, nutrition and diagnostic companies.

Ecron Acunova is a wholly owned subsidiary of TAKE Solutions Ltd.

Contact information

Media Contact:

Ecron Acunova HQ

Marty Boom

marty.boom@ecronacunova.com

or

Lalit Mahapatra

lalit.mahapatra@ecronacunova.com

+49 69 6680 300