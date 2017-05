Sitras megatrender 2017 handlar om en brytningstid för arbetet, demokratins sönderfall och den ekonomiska krisen

Sitra Annual Report 2016: Sources of growth and encouraging social renewal 26.4.2017 13:13

The future-oriented organisation Sitra wants to make Finland a pioneer in sustainable well-being. We took big steps towards this goal in 2016. Sorely needed sources of growth were sought for the circular economy, smart and clean solutions and the use of well-being data. Sitra’s role in encouraging social renewal also strengthened in areas like social and healthcare system reform, the basic-income trial, working-life issues and the impact investing ecosystem.