Hänen korkeutensa sheikki Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum kunnioittaa maailmanlaajuisen Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum -vesipalkinnon 10 voittajaa 8 maasta

European Commission Extends Approval for Janssen’s DARZALEX®▼(daratumumab) to Include Multiple Myeloma Patients Who Have Received at Least One Prior Therapy 28.4.2017 13:36

Janssen-Cilag International NV (“Janssen”) today announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted approval to DARZALEX®▼ (daratumumab) for use in combination with lenalidomide and dexamethasone, or bortezomib (VELCADE®) and dexamethasone, for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma (MM) who have received at least one prior therapy. The EC’s decision was based on data from the Phase 3 POLLUX (MMY3003) study, presented in the plenary session at ASCO 2016 and published in the New England Journal of Medicine, in August 20161; and Phase 3 CASTOR (MMY3004) study, presented in the Presidential session at EHA 2016 and also published in the New England Journal of Medicine in October 2016.2 The addition of daratumumab significantly reduced the risk of disease progression or death, by 63% in POLLUX and 61% in CASTOR, when combined with standard of care regimens (p<0