Transphorm at PCIM 2017: The GaN Revolution has Begun
1.5.2017 10:30 | Business Wire
At the 2017 Power Conversion and Intelligent Motion (PCIM) Europe expo, Transphorm Inc., the leader in the design and manufacturing of JEDEC-qualified 650V gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductors, will demonstrate high voltage GaN’s momentum in the market. Various displays will exhibit the advantages of Transphorm’s high voltage GaN FETs when used in power electronics systems including power supplies, servo motors and photovoltaic inverters. Further, the company will showcase its recently announced AEC-Q101 qualified GaN FET—the industry’s first automotive-grade GaN technology.
Transphorm’s PCIM showcase will be hosted in the HY-LINE Power Components booth [9-525]. Additional demos will be displayed in the GLYN GmbH & Co. booth [9-301].
Transphorm will also lead an educational session on high voltage GaN design methods. Meetings with a team member during PCIM, can be scheduled here.
Speaking Engagement:
Session: GaN – Design, EMC and Measurement
Speaker: Philip Zuk, Senior Director of Technical Marketing
Date/Time: Wednesday, May 17 @ 14:30
Location: Hall 6, Booth 143
Showcase Highlights:
3.5kW Integrated Half-Bridge Module Preview: Transphorm’s easy-to-use surface mount half-bridge module is designed to simplify PCB layout and shorten design time. Transphorm will soon offer this module as a building block for bridgeless totem-pole, half-bridge, full-bridge and LLC topologies.
Industry’s First GaN Servo Motor: Targeting 100W to 400W applications, the Yaskawa integrated servo motor uses Transphorm’s GaN FETs to increase system power density and efficiency, to simplify system architecture, and to deliver a dramatic reduction in system size.
Industry’s First GaN Redundant Power Supply: Targeting 500W applications, the Telcodium redundant AC power supply uses Transphorm’s TPH3206PS and TPH3202PS GaN FETs to increase efficiency and power density while dramatically reducing standby power (to less than 1W) and internal temperature yields.
Industry’s First GaN AC-DC Power Supply with Bridgeless Totem-Pole PFC: Targeting 3kW applications, the Bel Power TET3000 uses Transphorm’s TPH3205WS to achieve 80 Plus Titanium efficiency while reducing system size to meet a 1U design.
High Voltage GaN Reference Design Previews: Attendees will have an opportunity to see Transphorm’s 4.2kW PV Inverter (DC to DC, DC to AC) and 3.3kW Totem-Pole PFC reference designs, slated for release later this year. These products exemplify one type of customer design resource provided by Transphorm’s recently announced Silicon Valley Center of Excellence.
Welcome to the GaN Revolution!
Transphorm is a global semiconductor company, leading the GaN Revolution with the highest performance, highest reliability GaN devices for high voltage power conversion applications. To ensure this, Transphorm deploys its unique vertically-integrated business approach that leverages the industry’s most experienced GaN engineering team at every development stage: design, fabrication, device and application support. This approach, backed by one of the industry’s largest IP portfolios with over 600 patents, has yielded the industry’s only JEDEC- and AEC-Q101-qualified GaN FETs. Transphorm’s innovations are moving power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99 percent efficiency, 40 percent more power density and 20 percent lower system cost. Join the revolution at transphormusa.com and follow us @transphormusa.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170501005503/en/
Contact information
Crimson Communicates
Heather Ailara, +1 917-715-3273
heather@crimsoncom.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
AURAK Hosts United Nations Workshop1.5.2017 10:00
The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) has hosted a workshop on campus in conjunction with The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR). This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170501005419/en/ Ameera Azzam (UNHCR) interacts with AURAK students (Photo: ME NewsWire) The day-long workshop, which was organized with the help of Dr. Kai Bruns, chair of the university’s Humanities and Social Sciences Department, explored the U.N.’s mandate and the role played by the media in humanitarian work across the globe, with a focus on contemporary challenges on a global scale. Students had the opportunity to participate in activities alongside the UNHCR team, engaging their critical thinking skills in order to find durable solutions to the refugee crisis which is currently facin
AURAK Hosts United Nations Workshop1.5.2017 10:00
The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) has hosted a workshop on campus in conjunction with The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR). This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170501005419/en/ Ameera Azzam (UNHCR) interacts with AURAK students (Photo: ME NewsWire) The day-long workshop, which was organized with the help of Dr. Kai Bruns, chair of the university’s Humanities and Social Sciences Department, explored the U.N.’s mandate and the role played by the media in humanitarian work across the globe, with a focus on contemporary challenges on a global scale. Students had the opportunity to participate in activities alongside the UNHCR team, engaging their critical thinking skills in order to find durable solutions to the refugee crisis which is currently facin
Hänen korkeutensa sheikki Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum kunnioittaa maailmanlaajuisen Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum -vesipalkinnon 10 voittajaa 8 maasta29.4.2017 06:11
Dubain apulaispormestari hänen korkeutensa Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum kunnioitti maailmanlaajuisen Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum -palkinnon 10 voittajaa 8 maasta. Palkinto on 1 miljoonan Yhdysvaltain dollarin arvoinen. Läsnä oli myös hänen korkeutensa Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Palkinnon lanseerasi Yhdistyneiden arabiemiirikuntien varapuheenjohtaja ja pääministeri sekä Dubain pormestari hänen korkeutensa sheikki Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum kannustaakseen tutkimuskeskuksia, yksilöitä ja innovaattoreita maailmanlaajuisesti löytämään innovatiivisia ja kestäviä ratkaisuja maailman puhtaan veden niukkuuteen käyttämällä aurinkovoimaa. Apurahaa valvoo Yhdistyneiden arabiemiirikuntien vesiapusäätiö (Suqia) maailmanlaajuisten Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum -aloitteiden alaisuudessa. Siihen sisältyy kolme kategoriaa: Palkinto innovatiivisesta projektista, palkinto
Hänen korkeutensa sheikki Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum kunnioittaa maailmanlaajuisen Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum -vesipalkinnon 10 voittajaa 8 maasta29.4.2017 06:11
Dubain apulaispormestari hänen korkeutensa Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum kunnioitti maailmanlaajuisen Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum -palkinnon 10 voittajaa 8 maasta. Palkinto on 1 miljoonan Yhdysvaltain dollarin arvoinen. Läsnä oli myös hänen korkeutensa Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Palkinnon lanseerasi Yhdistyneiden arabiemiirikuntien varapuheenjohtaja ja pääministeri sekä Dubain pormestari hänen korkeutensa sheikki Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum kannustaakseen tutkimuskeskuksia, yksilöitä ja innovaattoreita maailmanlaajuisesti löytämään innovatiivisia ja kestäviä ratkaisuja maailman puhtaan veden niukkuuteen käyttämällä aurinkovoimaa. Apurahaa valvoo Yhdistyneiden arabiemiirikuntien vesiapusäätiö (Suqia) maailmanlaajuisten Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum -aloitteiden alaisuudessa. Siihen sisältyy kolme kategoriaa: Palkinto innovatiivisesta projektista, palkinto
Hänen korkeutensa sheikki Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum kunnioittaa maailmanlaajuisen Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum -vesipalkinnon 10 voittajaa 8 maasta29.4.2017 06:11
Dubain apulaispormestari hänen korkeutensa Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum kunnioitti maailmanlaajuisen Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum -palkinnon 10 voittajaa 8 maasta. Palkinto on 1 miljoonan Yhdysvaltain dollarin arvoinen. Läsnä oli myös hänen korkeutensa Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Palkinnon lanseerasi Yhdistyneiden arabiemiirikuntien varapuheenjohtaja ja pääministeri sekä Dubain pormestari hänen korkeutensa sheikki Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum kannustaakseen tutkimuskeskuksia, yksilöitä ja innovaattoreita maailmanlaajuisesti löytämään innovatiivisia ja kestäviä ratkaisuja maailman puhtaan veden niukkuuteen käyttämällä aurinkovoimaa. Apurahaa valvoo Yhdistyneiden arabiemiirikuntien vesiapusäätiö (Suqia) maailmanlaajuisten Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum -aloitteiden alaisuudessa. Siihen sisältyy kolme kategoriaa: Palkinto innovatiivisesta projektista, palkinto
Process Systems Enterprise: Advanced Process Modelling Forum Gathers Process Industries in London28.4.2017 21:36
At the 2017 Advanced Process Modelling (APM) Forum in London this week, companies from across the process industries presented on topics ranging from accelerating development of the next generation of drugs to identifying millions of dollars per annum in operational savings. Organised and hosted by Process Systems Enterprise (PSE), providers of the gPROMS APM platform, the two-day conference is a key annual event for process industry organisations focused on creating sustainable value through the application of high-accuracy predictive process modelling and optimisation. Keynote speaker Jan van Schijndel of VS Strategic Consulting, formerly head of GTL development at Shell, outlined a vision for Operational Excellence capable of bringing $40-80m per annum improvements in process economics for large-scale petrochemical plants. Brian Henry, Vice President for Drug Product Desi
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme