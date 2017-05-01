Transphorm at PCIM 2017: The GaN Revolution has Begun

1.5.2017 10:30 | Business Wire

At the 2017 Power Conversion and Intelligent Motion (PCIM) Europe expo, Transphorm Inc., the leader in the design and manufacturing of JEDEC-qualified 650V gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductors, will demonstrate high voltage GaN’s momentum in the market. Various displays will exhibit the advantages of Transphorm’s high voltage GaN FETs when used in power electronics systems including power supplies, servo motors and photovoltaic inverters. Further, the company will showcase its recently announced AEC-Q101 qualified GaN FET—the industry’s first automotive-grade GaN technology.

Transphorm’s PCIM showcase will be hosted in the HY-LINE Power Components booth [9-525]. Additional demos will be displayed in the GLYN GmbH & Co. booth [9-301].

Transphorm will also lead an educational session on high voltage GaN design methods. Meetings with a team member during PCIM, can be scheduled here.

Speaking Engagement:

Session: GaN – Design, EMC and Measurement

Speaker: Philip Zuk, Senior Director of Technical Marketing

Date/Time: Wednesday, May 17 @ 14:30

Location: Hall 6, Booth 143

Showcase Highlights:

3.5kW Integrated Half-Bridge Module Preview: Transphorm’s easy-to-use surface mount half-bridge module is designed to simplify PCB layout and shorten design time. Transphorm will soon offer this module as a building block for bridgeless totem-pole, half-bridge, full-bridge and LLC topologies.

Industry’s First GaN Servo Motor: Targeting 100W to 400W applications, the Yaskawa integrated servo motor uses Transphorm’s GaN FETs to increase system power density and efficiency, to simplify system architecture, and to deliver a dramatic reduction in system size.

Industry’s First GaN Redundant Power Supply: Targeting 500W applications, the Telcodium redundant AC power supply uses Transphorm’s TPH3206PS and TPH3202PS GaN FETs to increase efficiency and power density while dramatically reducing standby power (to less than 1W) and internal temperature yields.

Industry’s First GaN AC-DC Power Supply with Bridgeless Totem-Pole PFC: Targeting 3kW applications, the Bel Power TET3000 uses Transphorm’s TPH3205WS to achieve 80 Plus Titanium efficiency while reducing system size to meet a 1U design.

High Voltage GaN Reference Design Previews: Attendees will have an opportunity to see Transphorm’s 4.2kW PV Inverter (DC to DC, DC to AC) and 3.3kW Totem-Pole PFC reference designs, slated for release later this year. These products exemplify one type of customer design resource provided by Transphorm’s recently announced Silicon Valley Center of Excellence.

Transphorm is a global semiconductor company, leading the GaN Revolution with the highest performance, highest reliability GaN devices for high voltage power conversion applications. To ensure this, Transphorm deploys its unique vertically-integrated business approach that leverages the industry's most experienced GaN engineering team at every development stage: design, fabrication, device and application support. This approach, backed by one of the industry's largest IP portfolios with over 600 patents, has yielded the industry's only JEDEC- and AEC-Q101-qualified GaN FETs. Transphorm's innovations are moving power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99 percent efficiency, 40 percent more power density and 20 percent lower system cost.

