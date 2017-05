DNA:n myydyimmät puhelimet huhtikuussa 2017

Gigabit-class broadband speeds now available to over 600,000 households 12.4.2017 11:02

Now that DNA completed the DNA Fibre Optic Plus (DNA Valokuitu Plus) network upgrades, gigabit-class broadband speeds are available to more than 600,000 households across Finland. DNA is globally one of the first operators with the ability to provide broadband speeds like these in its entire network coverage area.