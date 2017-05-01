Pacific Drilling Provides Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
2.5.2017 00:00 | Business Wire
Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) (the “Company”) announced today that it has provided Notice of its Annual General Meeting to be held on May 23, 2017.
The Notice of Annual General Meeting is being distributed to the Company’s common shareholders of record as of April 7, 2017 in advance of the Annual General Meeting, which will be held on May 23, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. (Central European Time) at the Company’s registered office, located at 8-10 Avenue de la Gare, L-1610 Luxembourg.
The notice is available on the Company website at www.pacificdrilling.com in the “Events & Presentations” subsection of the “Investor Relations” section.
About Pacific Drilling
With its best-in-class drillships and highly experienced team, Pacific Drilling is committed to becoming the industry’s preferred high-specification, floating rig drilling contractor. Pacific Drilling’s fleet of seven drillships represents one of the youngest and most technologically advanced fleets in the world. For more information about Pacific Drilling, including its current Fleet Status, please visit www.pacificdrilling.com.
Contact information
Pacific Drilling
John Boots, +352 26 84 57 81
Investor@pacificdrilling.com
AURAK Hosts United Nations Workshop
Hänen korkeutensa sheikki Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum kunnioittaa maailmanlaajuisen Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum -vesipalkinnon 10 voittajaa 8 maasta
