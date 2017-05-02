Sigma Systems Appoints Catherine Michel as Chief Technology Officer
2.5.2017 12:00 | Business Wire
Sigma Systems, a global leader in catalog-driven software, has appointed Catherine Michel as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).
Michel previously served as Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) on Sigma’s leadership team, and currently sits on the TM Forum Executive Committee, has been named as one of the most powerful people in the telecoms industry by Global Telecoms Business, and is a public advocate and mentor for women in telco and IT. As Sigma’s Chief Technology Officer, Catherine is responsible for the company's product portfolio and strategy.
“Catherine is a globally respected member of the IT and communications technology community, and we are very fortunate to have her on the Sigma team. She has an excellent track record of innovation within the software development arena and is a highly strategic thinker. Catherine has been vital in driving Sigma’s product portfolio forward, and will continue to do so in her new role in the coming months and years. Catherine is a key spokesperson for the company at events and technology forums across the globe,” said Tim Spencer, Sigma’s President and CEO.
Prior to her roles at Sigma, Michel was the founder and CTO of Tribold, where she was the principal architect of the company's products and solutions portfolio. Tribold was acquired by Sigma in 2013. Prior to co-founding Tribold, she was a senior executive in Accenture's Communications and High Tech practice, devising and delivering business strategy and large-scale B/OSS solutions globally.
“Sigma is on the cutting edge of delivering technology solutions that enable operators to truly transform into agile digital service providers,” observed Michel. “I continue to be excited about the position we’ve achieved in the market and the opportunities ahead of us.”
Catherine will be speaking at TM Forum Live! in Nice with Sigma customer Windstream. The joint presentation will outline how Windstream developed, governed and executed a widespread digital transformation program in parallel with a major acquisition and SDN deployment. As a key strategic partner, Sigma is supporting Windstream’s transition to an agile delivery organization with the adoption of catalog-driven Agile B/OSS. Sigma’s portfolio is designed to support CSPs like Windstream to embrace digital innovation and enable the rapid launch and fulfilment of new products and services without entirely dismantling existing legacy systems.
Presentation Details:
May 15th, 11:15am
TM Forum Live!
Palais des Congrès Acropolis, Nice, France
About Sigma Systems (
sigma-systems.com
or Twitter @SigmaSystems)
Sigma Systems is a global leader in catalog-driven software solutions for communications, media, and high-tech companies. It serves over 80 customers in 40 countries with its award-winning products.
The company’s portfolio spans enterprise-wide Catalog, Configure Price Quote (CPQ), Order Management and Provisioning products, which can be deployed in the cloud or on-premise. Sigma utilizes an agile approach to implementing its B/OSS products for its customers.
Sigma has offices in North and South America, Europe and Asia, with technology and integration partners in over 100 countries.
http://www.businesswire.com
