Phlexglobal, the TMF Experts, announces key appointments.

2.5.2017 12:58 | Business Wire
Phlexglobal, pioneers in the provision of Trial Master File (TMF) technology and services for the global life sciences industry announces the appointment of three experienced industry professionals to its senior teams.
John Loucks joins as chief commercial officer, bringing to Phlexglobal over 15 years of executive leadership, management and life science industry experience from companies including Oracle and SAS. Most recently John was head of health sciences solutions at EMC Corporation, where he significantly increased sales and substantially increased EMC’s market share. In his new role, John will lead Phlexglobal’s global sales and marketing teams, responsible for all business development activities across its widespread client base.
John commented “I am excited to be joining a successful team with such a strong reputation as the TMF experts in the industry. I look forward to working with the sales and marketing teams and being part of the company’s continued growth and worldwide expansion plans.”
Client Solutions, led by senior vice president Karen Roy, is expanding with the addition of two key members, Marion Mays and Richard Shore. The goal of client solutions is to help companies improve their business practices and workflows to achieve excellence in the administration and management of all their documentation and data.
Marion has a wealth of experience leveraging the competitive advantage of managing records and the TMF in an audit-ready manner, having steered the development and implementation of regulated, enterprise-wide programs across organizations including Wyeth and Pfizer. Marion was previously at Quintiles for 5 years, where she led global records management operations, quality teams, and worked directly with customers to support initiatives. A widely respected leader in the information management community, Marion is a strong advocate for essential information management practices. She understands how to bridge legacy systems and processes with new approaches which fully leverage the abilities of the new technologies and systems.
Richard has over 20 years’ pharmaceutical IT systems experience, predominantly with GSK. Experienced in ensuring that IT systems are compliant with industry standards and regulatory requirements, Richard has vital knowledge on the development and validation of eTMF systems. Most recently Richard was a technical subject matter expert at Biogen, where he was the lead for their project to integrate its eTMF with a strategic partner CRO system.
Marion and Richard’s considerable experience will expand the range of expertise-driven, consultative services Phlexglobal provides, and build on its position as the industry’s leading TMF thought leaders and experts.
Rick Riegel, Phlexglobal CEO, commented “Phlexglobal continues to grow rapidly as we build upon our industry position as the TMF experts and industry leaders. We are very excited to have John, Marion and Richard join our team as we also continue to broaden the management depth and expertise of our global team.”
About Phlexglobal
Phlexglobal is a specialist provider of both industry leading eTMF technology solutions and expert TMF & eTMF technology-enabled services. Offering a unique combination of clinical trial knowledge, document management skills, regulatory understanding and technical expertise, we deliver a range of flexible, targeted solutions to meet business needs.
More information can be found at: http://www.phlexglobal.com
