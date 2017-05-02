OpenLink Hires Former IBM Cloud CMO Nancy Pearson as New Chief Marketing Officer

2.5.2017 13:00 | Business Wire

OpenLink, the global leader in trading, treasury and risk management solutions for the energy, commodities, corporate and financial services industries, has appointed senior IBM executive Nancy Pearson as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Based in New York, Ms. Pearson will take responsibility for aligning OpenLink’s strategy, value proposition, and global marketing team, bringing considerable experience in cloud and cognitive solutions to the role.

Ms. Pearson’s recent roles have included CMO of IBM Cloud and Global Head of Marketing for IBM Cognitive (Watson), and have seen her recognized as a leader in the technology industry. In 2015, she was named as one of the top 25 most influential women in Cloud, Power 100 Most Powerful Women of the Channel, and SiliconANGLE 2015 Women Who Rocked the Tech World.

“We’re delighted to welcome Nancy to our executive team,” said John O’Malley, CEO, OpenLink. “Nancy was previously with IBM where she engaged in several entrepreneurial businesses, helping launch many early-stage strategic solutions into globally recognized brands, including IBM Cloud, Linux, Watson and others. She was responsible for Global Marketing for IBM’s leadership brands WebSphere, Tivoli, Information Management and others. Nancy is a leader in the technology industry and has been recognized as such numerous times. No one is better placed to help accelerate growth in our key markets.”

“I’m joining OpenLink at a really exciting time,” said Ms. Pearson. “In previous roles, I’ve launched new brands and initiatives within established global businesses. This position allows me to translate that experience to a new space and use it to help grow an already market-leading business. We have great plans ahead.”

Ms. Pearson holds a B.A. in psychology/human relations from Pace University, an M.S. in adult education/human resource development from Fordham University and an M.M. in market management from Columbia Business School.

About OpenLink

Founded in 1992, OpenLink (www.openlink.com) is the global leader in trading, treasury and risk management solutions for the commodity, energy, corporate and financial services industries. OpenLink's products address treasury, portfolio management, trading, risk management, and operations processing for both financial and physical assets. OpenLink has consistently received numerous industry awards and recognition, including citations as the industry leader in Commodity/Energy Trading and Risk Management (C/ETRM) systems, and first-in-class ranking by Energy Risk magazine, with analyst firms Chartis and Gartner citing OpenLink as a leader in financial platforms.

The company serves over 600 clients, including 12 of the world's largest commodity and energy companies, 9 of the largest financial institutions, and 13 of the largest central banks. OpenLink has 1,200 employees in 14 global offices on five continents, with headquarters outside New York City and field offices in Houston, Manhattan, London, Berlin, Vienna, Toronto, Tulsa, São Paulo, Mexico City, Bangalore, Singapore, Dubai and Sydney.

