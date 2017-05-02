CloudHealth Technologies Extends its Flagship Platform to Optimize Resources Across VMware and Data Center Environments

2.5.2017 16:00 | Business Wire

CloudHealth Technologies, the leader in cloud service management, today announced that its industry-leading cloud service management platform for public cloud providers now also manages both VMware and physical server environments. CloudHealth is the industry’s first platform to give visibility, optimization and control across both the data center and the cloud, unlocking all the benefits of the public cloud – such as flexibility and scalability – for the data center.

Hybrid cloud infrastructure is the new normal. Sixty-two percent of public cloud adopters state that they plan to use or are using hosted private cloud, with another 62 percent planning to use or already using internal private cloud, according to Forrester1. And more importantly, this isn't declining. Within the next 12 months, these figures will rise to 81 percent for hosted private usage and 80 percent for internal private cloud usage.

CloudHealth now delivers unprecedented levels of insight, along with integrated analysis across cost, usage and performance in the data center. Enterprises can also use the platform to set policies that govern data center environments, assist in planning migrations from the data center to the cloud and rightsize virtual machine assets.

“The market is evolving rapidly,” said Joe Kinsella, Founder and Chief Technology Officer at CloudHealth Technologies. “This has created a gap between how customers operate, report, manage and govern cloud versus data center infrastructure. Enterprises now require a hybrid approach to maintain flexibility and agility, and to strategically align their on-premises, public cloud and private cloud infrastructures for maximum business benefit. CloudHealth enables them to bridge the gap.”

“Having a consolidated view of our cloud and on-premises environments is invaluable,” said Adam Japhet, Head of Infrastructure at Scholastic. “CloudHealth lets me look at critical assets and resources from a business perspective, so I can align metrics and reporting to business objectives.”

“CloudHealth helped us break through a logjam by providing insight into the performance metrics of existing VMware servers and AWS resources,” said Reed Savory, Director of IT and Operations for Connotate. “CloudHealth takes the guesswork out of the process of migrating to AWS. Before, you never knew if you were buying too much or too little.”

Platform highlights include the following:

Track and report on data center costs : CloudHealth has extended its cloud cost expertise into the data center to provide insight across the enterprise. Customers can utilize the platform for cost reallocation to enable financial reporting and chargeback, and for budget tracking and reporting.

: CloudHealth has extended its cloud cost expertise into the data center to provide insight across the enterprise. Customers can utilize the platform for cost reallocation to enable financial reporting and chargeback, and for budget tracking and reporting. Analyze usage, performance and metrics : CloudHealth offers granular, interactive reporting by accounts, functional business groups, services and service items. With agentless integration into VMware vSphere environments or an agent-based approach for physical machines, customers can track usage, inventory, CPU, memory and disk metrics.

: CloudHealth offers granular, interactive reporting by accounts, functional business groups, services and service items. With agentless integration into VMware vSphere environments or an agent-based approach for physical machines, customers can track usage, inventory, CPU, memory and disk metrics. Set policies to govern your environment : Customers can define how to manage the cost, availability and performance of data center infrastructure. They can apply governance rules based on multiple data sources, and choose actions to take when policies are violated.

: Customers can define how to manage the cost, availability and performance of data center infrastructure. They can apply governance rules based on multiple data sources, and choose actions to take when policies are violated. Data center migration planning: The platform provides cost analysis for assets that are candidates for cloud migration. The analysis provides rightsized recommendations based on asset types, region and costs based on usage profile of individual assets.

The platform will also include new features that give customers the ability to rightsize virtual machines (VMs) across CPU, memory, network and disk. Customers can optimize infrastructure by identifying when VMs are over-provisioned and receive recommended actions on how to achieve an ideal state.

About CloudHealth Technologies

CloudHealth, the recognized worldwide leader in the growing Cloud Service Management industry, provides integrated reporting, recommendations and active policy management to help companies control the problems associated with “cloud chaos.” Our comprehensive platform gives enterprise companies and MSPs the ability to visualize, optimize and govern their cloud and hybrid environments. By providing analysis and deep insight into historical trends, capacity planning, resource optimization and resource automation, CloudHealth enables stakeholders ranging from C-level executives to engineers, cloud specialists, architects, IT directors and LOB managers to improve performance and drive value through their cloud ecosystems. Well-known organizations that rely on CloudHealth’s capabilities and expertise include Amtrak, Dow Jones, Acquia, and Sumo Logic, among others. Based in Boston, the company is backed by Sapphire Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, .406 Ventures and Sigma Prime Ventures.

