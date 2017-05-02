3M Reinvents Reflective Material for Activewear with Carbon Black Technology

2.5.2017 16:00 | Business Wire

Athletic apparel designers have a new, high-performance reflective material from 3M™ Scotchlite™ Reflective Material available to them as they create activewear that can be worn from the conference room to the coffee shop to the bike path.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170502005233/en/

The patented* C790 Carbon Black Stretch Transfer Film is a rich, deep black-colored material when viewed in daylight. But when illuminated at night, the material delivers vibrant reflective brightness that Scotchlite reflective material is known for. The vivid brightness of the material is durable through wear, stretch or washing. Featuring a low-temp bonding capability, it also can adhere to a wide variety of fabrics without affecting design or quality.

Unlike traditional colorized-silver reflective materials that apply a thin layer of color on top of glass beads, 3M’s proprietary carbon black technology makes the color inherent to the material’s construction. This creates a discreet, color-fast material with initial brightness averaging 300 R A strike. Carbon black technology also helps provide off-angle brightness for increased visibility in low-light conditions.

“Designers of active apparel no longer have to compromise when they want a high performing, on-trend reflective material, “ said Ryan Gallagher, 3M. “C790 carbon black transfer film is the deepest black and highest stretch reflective material we’ve ever made, meaning designers now have a single material that can blend in, stand out and move with any active pursuit or dynamic lifestyle.”

C790 carbon black transfer film can accommodate a wide range of applications on gear worn for training, running, cycling, motorsports and more.

Designers can learn more and request a sample at www.3m.com/CarbonBlackReflective

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $30 billion in sales, our 90,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world’s problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNewsroom.

3M and Scotchlite are trademarks of 3M Company.

*Patent: 3M.com/patents

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170502005233/en/

Contact information

For 3M

Claire Woit, 612-455-1735

Claire.woit@padillaco.com