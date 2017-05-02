Smithers Viscient Appoints David Mitchell European Director of Ecotoxicology

2.5.2017 17:19 | Business Wire

Smithers Viscient, a global contract research organisation (CRO), announced the appointment of David Mitchell to the role of Director of Ecotoxicology.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170502006060/en/

David Mitchell European Director of Ecotoxicology (Photo: Business Wire)

Mitchell joins Smithers as an experienced manager of both commercial and site operations with over 25 years spent within contract research and testing organisations including ALcontrol, Geneius Labs and Safepharm.

“A dynamic and innovative leader with experience of working with scientific teams, David will strengthen our operational leadership to help meet our clients’ needs and build on success.” said Steve Dean, Managing Director, Smithers Viscient Europe. Dean continues, “David has excellent strategic and technical skills and we believe his drive and passion will be a great asset to support our client base and serve European operations”.

Most recently, Mitchell was employed as General Manager for Eurofins UK where he had responsibility for both commercial and operational management of 2 Laboratories in the UK. Mitchell graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Combined Science from the University of Glamorgan, Wales.

# # #

About Smithers Viscient

Smithers Viscient is a global contract research organization (CRO). The company delivers a comprehensive range of ecotoxicology, environmental fate, metabolism, chemistry, and toxicology services, for the pharmaceutical, crop protection, chemical, and consumer household product industries. Pollinator testing capabilities include laboratory-based studies, semi-field, and field exposures. With laboratories located in North America and Europe, Smithers Viscient has performed standard guideline and higher-tiered environmental studies for 45 years. For more information about Smithers Viscient’s environmental regulatory testing solutions, visit http://smithersviscient.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170502006060/en/

Contact information

Smithers Viscient

Fiona Brook-Rogers

Marketing Manager Europe

+44 (0) 1423 532 710