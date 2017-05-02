Wipro Limited Launches New Brand Identity; Rearticulates its Values
2.5.2017 18:06 | Business Wire
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today unveiled its new brand identity. The new brand identity signifies a higher level of engagement and brand permission that helps clients leverage Wipro’s expertise to address their business requirements and drive future opportunities in this digital era.
The new brand identity marks Wipro’s emergence as a trusted digital transformation partner to clients, delivering at global scale with increasingly localized capabilities, and leveraging hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics, cognitive and emerging technologies.
This new brand identity also mirrors two key attributes cited by clients as unique to Wipro’s brand: the integrated perspective that Wipro brings across multiple industries, technologies and geographies; and its ability to deliver innovation in ways that are most relevant for clients.
New logo
As part of the new brand identity, Wipro unveiled a new logo.
The new logo represents the way the company “connects the dots” for its clients: integrating deep technology and domain expertise, applying insights from across industries, and consistently delivering world-class integrated, end-to-end capabilities and services. The logo also highlights Wipro’s strong technology heritage and reflects its capabilities for the future.
The styling of the brand mark gives it a sense of fluidity, resourcefulness, optimism and a connected world.
The individual elements in the logo represent ideas, insights, technologies, industries and geographies. The expanding pattern symbolizes a boundless Wipro. The four circles represent the Wipro Values, Employees, Clients & partners, and Communities. The blue of the word mark creates a sense of reliability and authority.
Along with its new identity, Wipro has also rearticulated the Spirit of Wipro, its core values: Be passionate about clients’ success, Treat each person with respect, Be global and responsible, and Unyielding integrity in everything we do.
Azim Premji, Chairman, Wipro Limited said, “Our brand identity is a visual expression of what we do and mean, for our clients. And this is directly energized by our Values. The Values are our core and our beacon, the bedrock of our culture. Our rearticulated values connect and resonate deeply with the new, vibrant, brand identity.”
Abidali Z. Neemuchwala, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Wipro Limited said, “The new brand identity marks our journey of transformation in the digital world. Our brand refresh signals an even closer engagement with clients, greater innovation, and a deeper impact on their business. It is contemporary, reflecting the diversity and aspirations of our employees.”
