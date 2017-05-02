OPALO Gold Concession in Chile, with Inferred Gold Resources of Close to 7 Million Ounces, Acquired by Russian Group

2.5.2017 19:15 | Business Wire

OPALO, a fully registered gold concession in Chile, comprising a property with inferred gold resources of close to 7 million ounces, was recently acquired by a Russian management group led by Rauf Kasumov. The OPALO transaction was executed at the Chilean consulate in Moscow.

In the last decades, Chile has been a preferred destination for international mining companies such as BHP Billiton, Anglo American, Freeport McMoran and Barrick Gold.

Among Mr. Kasumov’s successful professional endeavours is his key role participation in the construction of Akkuyu Nuclear Plant in Turkey, the largest investment to date in the country.

UFP Capital SA (“UFP”), a subsidiary of United First Partners, a global special situations group, is acting as the exclusive advisor of Mr. Kasumov. UFP will entertain discussions with relevant industrial and financial partners in the near term to prepare a coherent value creation plan for OPALO.

For more information contact Opalo@ufp-capital.com

END

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170502006319/en/

Contact information

Name of Contact: Stephane Mardel

Company Name: UFP Capital SA – Switzerland

Email: Opalo@ufp-capital.com