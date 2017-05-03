Axway Liberates Developers from Productivity Barriers to Captivate Millions of Digital Customers
3.5.2017 00:30 | Business Wire
Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA), a catalyst for transformation, today introduced Axway AMPLIFY™ Release Spring 2017 with new cloud services, free access and open source tooling to improve developer productivity. Now Axway’s network of more than 950,000 developers worldwide have the potential to boost productivity by 40 percent, helping their organizations build more immersive experiences that adapt to rapidly changing and increasing digital customer expectations.
“Axway AMPLIFY enables organizations to redefine the customer experience by tapping into the power of our expansive developer community which has built apps running on more than 300 million devices,” said Jeanine Banks, Executive Vice President, Global Products and Solutions, Axway. “To stay competitive in today’s digital economy, organizations must find new ways to unlock knowledge, capabilities and assets within developer communities, maximizing reuse and time to market.”
Free Cloud Subscription Plan for Developers
AMPLIFY gives developers on-demand access to design, build and run their digital inventions with the availability of a free “Indie” plan, which includes App Builder and API Builder as a service:
- Individual developers can use the free Indie plan to build binary native mobile apps for iOS, Android and Windows.
- By offering Axway Titanium with Hyperloop as part of the Indie plan, mobile developers get the strongest and most robust cross-platform API and access to 100 percent of the APIs of each native platform SDK, all using JavaScript.
- An intuitive framework for building APIs enables developers to browse and import APIs and have the flexibility to use a graphical interface or drop-down to code.
Freedom to Integrate Virtually Any Data Source
Now developers have streamlined access to the backend data they need to build digital experiences:
- Connectors to help developers simplify the process of creating APIs for packaged systems that strengthen the full API lifecycle.
- Powerful orchestration that allow developers to inject custom or reusable blocks of business logic to build more sophisticated APIs.
- A new client SDK generator simplifies consumption of APIs using a developer’s preferred programming language.
Expanded Opportunities to Collaborate
Axway’s new AMPLIFY Marketplace and Developer Portal empowers enterprises accelerate time to value by tapping into a large global ecosystem of developers, solution builders and service providers:
- The Marketplace enables customers and partners to easily find and leverage client SDKs, connectors, edge gateway policies, integration flows, analytic dashboards and more.
- The Marketplace facilitates the sharing and monetization of service accelerators built on top of AMPLIFY.
- The Developer Portal provides a forum for developers to create digital assets, consume knowledge resources and collaborate with one another.
Open Source Tooling to Simplify DevOps
Open source tools for DevOps enable developers to deliver reliable applications faster:
- Axway’s Automated Testing Service (ATS) is now an open source project, providing easy-to-write, automated tests that are understandable by both developers and test engineers and require very low maintenance overhead.
- Expanded support for Docker removes manual steps in the process of installing, running and upgrading applications and empowers development and operations teams to deploy on any cloud of their choice.
About Axway
Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) is a catalyst for transformation. With Axway AMPLIFY™, our cloud-enabled data integration and engagement platform, leading brands better anticipate, adapt and scale to meet ever changing customer expectations. Our unified, API-first approach connects data from anywhere, fuels millions of apps and delivers real-time analytics to build customer experience networks. From idea to execution, we help make the future possible for more than 11,000 organizations in 100 countries. To learn more about Axway, visit www.axway.com. Twitter: @Axway
