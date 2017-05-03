Sharjah’s Refugee Award Recognises Yemini Humanitarian Foundation Achievements with USD 100,000

3.5.2017 10:12 | Business Wire

The Sustainable Development Foundation (SDF) in Yemen has been awarded USD 100,000 in recognition of its humanitarian efforts to save lives and restore dignity. In one of the Middle East’s unstable conflict zones, the foundation has provided the basic essentials of water, food and shelter as well as education and integration projects and mine-clearing missions.

The award for its continued services has been presented by the inaugural Sharjah International Award for Refugee Advocacy and Support, an initiative launched by Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. It is organised by the emirate’s Big Heart Foundation, a global humanitarian charity dedicated to helping refugees and people in need worldwide and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Despite facing constant dangers and harsh conditions on a daily basis, SDF, which was founded in 2003 by a small group of volunteers, implemented a spectrum of communal and humanitarian projects in the worst affected districts, providing greater protection to civilians, particularly in rural regions.

The award aims to recognise and pay tribute to those who have made distinguished humanitarian efforts to anyone seeking refuge and displaced families in Asia, the Middle East and North Africa. It is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Big Heart Foundation, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children.

Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, said: “The foundation’s initiatives are worthy examples for many organisations and entities in the region to follow in order to help the vulnerable, sick and homeless. It is essential that we recognise and reward those who dedicate so much of their time and effort to such noble causes.

“These achievements are a much-needed reminder that the world is fundamentally a good place with good people and the Sharjah International Award for Refugee Advocacy and Support is a sign of respect and appreciation to all those who have extended such a vital helping hand to refugees across the world.”

