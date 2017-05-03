Primex Pharmaceuticals Appoints Jostein Davidsen and Angelo Colombo as Board Members

3.5.2017 11:39 | Business Wire

Jostein Davidsen brings over 30 years of experience from the international pharmaceutical industry, most recently serving as CEO of Acino Pharmaceuticals in Switzerland.

Mr. Davidsen was the founder of Nycomed Russia-CIS which he built up to be one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the region, until being sold to Takeda Pharmaceuticals in 2011. Davidsen then became Corporate Officer and Head of the Emerging Markets at Takeda in Zurich. He was named the world's second most influential pharma-industry leader in Emerging Markets by pharma news service Scrip.

Angelo Colombo has 25 years of experience from the pharmaceutical sector. Recently, he was Managing Director at Corden Pharma Spa with extensive experience in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals, especially injectables.

Previously, Mr. Colombo was the Nerviano site leader for Pfizer, one of the largest pharmaceutical R&D centers for oncology in Europe. He was also General Manager at Pierrel, a leading dental anaesthetic manufacturer. In these roles, Colombo obtained FDA and EMEA approvals at all sites, built a new injectable department with the highest technology standards and developed new formulations.

Panu Paappanen, Chairman of the Board, commented: "With these appointments the board gains senior pharma executives to strengthen the strategic expertise in growing our global pharmaceutical business.”

Kari Sarvanto, CEO and Co-Founder of Primex, added: “I am delighted that we can attract experienced pharmaceutical professionals to our board, at a time when Primex is progressing to a new and exciting stage of strong and sustainable growth.”

About Primex Pharmaceuticals:

Primex Pharmaceuticals aims to become the leading global innovative anaesthesia company, and to expand in paediatric and orphan pharmaceuticals.

A portfolio of strong, trusted anaesthesia products from propofol-based products acquired from Bayer to a novel oral solution for paediatric procedural sedation, is helping patients undergo a wide range of medical procedures. Primex Pharmaceuticals continues to identify and acquire new medications that complete the ‘Triad of Anaesthesia’.

Primex Pharmaceuticals' global partner network operates in over 40 countries. The company is headquartered in Switzerland; all Primex products are manufactured in Europe. Primex Pharmaceuticals has proven underlying business operations and historically strong revenue growth.

