Muistutuskutsu: Ilmarisen tulosinfo ja markkinanäkymät perjantaina 5.5. klo 10

Ilmarinen receives highest rating in Global Climate Index 26.4.2017 13:24

Ilmarinen has received the highest AAA rating in the Global Climate Index carried out by Asset Owners Disclosure Project (AODP), which compares the carbon risk management of the largest investors. Ilmarinen was the highest rated Finnish company in the comparison, coming in 9th. Pension funds from Australia, UK and USA topped the list. Only 17 companies out of 500 received the best AAA rating.