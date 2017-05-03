TRUSTECH, The Global Event Dedicated to Trust-Based Technologies, Discloses Its New Edition
Following a brilliant first edition in Cannes last year, TRUSTECH Pay, Identify, Connect & Secure – will bring together once again the entire payments and identification ecosystem in the Palais des Festivals de Cannes, 28th to 30th November 2017.
The event was first held over thirty years ago under the name «Cartes Secure Connexions», to promote the newborn technology of smartcards. In 2016, it is re-named TRUSTECH to better reflect the way the industry and the event have evolved, and its focus on trust-based technologies.
More than ever, this event is a unique opportunity to meet the whole ecosystem and get an insight into the latest innovations in payments and identification industries.
350+ exhibitors and sponsors are expected – either to present their latest innovations on their stand or to pitch on the Innovation Stage. Among those who have already confirmed their participation: Be2bill, Dermalog, Ingenico, Matica, NBS Technologies, Next Biometrics, NXP Semiconductors, Otto Kuennecke, Spire Payments, Thales E-Security, Verifone, … and many more!
250+ international speakers will share their insights – as Chris VALASEK, Security Lead at UBER, who already confirmed his keynote. He will share his vision of the IoT’s future, and how to reconcile connected objects/cars with security.
|CONFERENCE TRACKS
|
TUESDAY 28 NOVEMBER
|
WEDNESDAY 29 NOVEMBER
|
THURSDAY 30 NOVEMBER
TRUSTECH 2017, « BUSINESS BEYOND BORDERS »
The “Business Beyond Borders” initiative was launched by the European Commission to help small and medium enterprises develop their business internationally. In this context, TRUSTECH was chosen to organize free of charge business meetings for all its attendees (exhibitors, sponsors, visitors and delegates) with more than 3500 international buyers.
|
TRUSTECH 2016 IN FIGURES
|
13 000
ATTENDANTS
FROM 125
|.
|
43
STARTUPS
/FINTECH
|.
|
350
EXHIBITORS
/SPONSORS
|.
|
250
INTERNATIONAL
