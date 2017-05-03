SIG Combibloc Group Holdings S.à r.l. 1st Quarter 2017 Results

3.5.2017 19:00 | Business Wire

We are pleased to announce our quarterly conference call to discuss the results of SIG Combibloc Group Holdings S.à r.l. for the 1st Quarter 2017.

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2017 Time: 15.00 CET / 14.00 GMT / 9.00 EST

The call information will be distributed on our secure site. If you would like access to our call, please contact Petra Beck at petra.beck@sig.biz .

