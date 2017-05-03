Andersen Tax Wins Permanent Injunction Against India-Based International Business Associates
3.5.2017 22:04 | Business Wire
In a significant trademark decision, the High Court of Judicature in Bombay, India has ruled against two international firms for illegally infringing on the trademark rights of Andersen Tax, which owns the iconic brand name Andersen in India and other jurisdictions around the world.
The court ruled in favor of Andersen Tax on April 28, 2017 against International Business Associates (IBA) by imposing a permanent injunction restricting IBA from using the terms “Andersen,” “Arthur Andersen” and confusingly similar trademarks to promote its professional services consultancy.
Furthermore, the court handed down a preliminary injunction against a French firm known as Arthur Andersen & Co. (formerly known as “Quatre Juillet Maison Blanche”), temporarily prohibiting it from using the trademarks “Andersen” and “Arthur Andersen” to promote consultancy services in India. IBA had aligned itself with the French firm as an affiliate member of its network in India.
It is the second legal decision in less than six weeks against firms illegally using the Andersen name in affiliation with the French firm. In April, the United States District Court for the Northern District of California entered a consent-injunction prohibiting U.S-affiliate MoHala Enterprises, doing business as Sundial Consulting, from using the terms “Andersen” or “Arthur Andersen” in the United States.
“Andersen Tax will enforce its legal rights vigorously around the world to protect its ownership of the Andersen name,” said Mark Vorstaz, CEO and Managing Director at Andersen Tax.
Andersen Tax, which owns multiple trademark filings incorporating the name “Andersen” for tax and legal services in 95 countries, filed suit against International Business Associates in April 2017.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170503006445/en/
Contact information
Andersen Tax
Oscar Alcantara, 312-357-3963
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Insurance Leaders Strengthen Public/Private Partnership and Highlight Strategy for Building Resilience Against Climate and Disaster Risks at RIMS 20173.5.2017 19:19
Leading insurance and risk management experts from around the world gathered at RIMS 2017 to outline ways risk management efforts can bolster economic development and improve the speed and effectiveness of recovery efforts after natural disasters. The Insurance Development Forum (IDF), an unprecedented public/private partnership of the United Nations, World Bank and the global insurance industry, sponsored the panel session, “How Risk Management Can Build Economic and Human Resilience,” as part of the new Executive Leadership Track at RIMS 2017. The panelists were Stephen Catlin, Executive Deputy Chairman of XL Catlin and Chair of the IDF; Joaquim Levy, Managing Director and CFO of the World Bank Group; and Bradley Kading, President of the Association of Bermuda Insurers and Reinsurers. To underscore the potential impact of the IDF’s efforts, Kading noted that a mere
SIG Combibloc Group Holdings S.à r.l. 1st Quarter 2017 Results3.5.2017 19:00
We are pleased to announce our quarterly conference call to discuss the results of SIG Combibloc Group Holdings S.à r.l. for the 1st Quarter 2017. Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2017 Time: 15.00 CET / 14.00 GMT / 9.00 EST The call information will be distributed on our secure site. If you would like access to our call, please contact Petra Beck at petra.beck@sig.biz . Regards, Petra Rhonda Beck SIG Combibloc Group Holdings S.à r.l. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.
TRUSTECH, The Global Event Dedicated to Trust-Based Technologies, Discloses Its New Edition3.5.2017 12:23
Following a brilliant first edition in Cannes last year, TRUSTECH Pay, Identify, Connect & Secure – will bring together once again the entire payments and identification ecosystem in the Palais des Festivals de Cannes, 28th to 30th November 2017. The event was first held over thirty years ago under the name «Cartes Secure Connexions», to promote the newborn technology of smartcards. In 2016, it is re-named TRUSTECH to better reflect the way the industry and the event have evolved, and its focus on trust-based technologies. More than ever, this event is a unique opportunity to meet the whole ecosystem and get an insight into the latest innovations in payments and identification industries. 350+ exhibitors and sponsors are expected – either to present their latest innovations on their stand or to pitch on the Innovation Stage. Among those who have already con
Actility Acquires Abeeway, Creating a World-Leading Portfolio of Location Technologies and Services to Support IoT Solutions3.5.2017 11:43
Actility, the industry leader in Low Power Wide Area Networks (LPWAN) today announces that it has acquired Abeeway, the geolocation system specialist. By combining Abeeway’s patented location software and innovative products with the power of Actility’s ThingPark platform, the acquisition will give Actility a best in class portfolio of IoT location services to support service providers and IoT solution vendors across a wide range of industry sectors. The acquisition is Actility’s first following a $75m. fundraising round supported by new and existing investors, which is intended to enhance its technology portfolio and accelerate worldwide growth. “We’re seeing massive demand for location-aware IoT solutions from industry,” says Actility CEO Mike Mulica. “We’ve been rapidly developing our ThingPark Location platform to deliver powerful tools to service providers and our customers in t
Primex Pharmaceuticals Appoints Jostein Davidsen and Angelo Colombo as Board Members3.5.2017 11:39
Jostein Davidsen brings over 30 years of experience from the international pharmaceutical industry, most recently serving as CEO of Acino Pharmaceuticals in Switzerland. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170503005582/en/ Primex Pharmaceuticals appoints Jostein Davidsen and Angelo Colombo (in picture) as board members. (Photo: Business Wire) Mr. Davidsen was the founder of Nycomed Russia-CIS which he built up to be one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the region, until being sold to Takeda Pharmaceuticals in 2011. Davidsen then became Corporate Officer and Head of the Emerging Markets at Takeda in Zurich. He was named the world's second most influential pharma-industry leader in Emerging Markets by pharma news service Scrip. Angelo Colombo has 25 years of experien
Tempo’s New Integration with Slack Brings Time Tracking to Team Collaboration3.5.2017 11:17
Tempo, creator of efficiency-enhancing enterprise software solutions for Atlassian’s JIRA platform, today announced Tempo for Slack, integrating Tempo’s powerful end-to-end workflow for team time tracking and management into the Slack collaboration platform. The new Tempo for Slack app supports the entire time tracking workflow from both team member and team lead viewpoints. Team members can log work, view and submit timesheets for review by directly interacting with Tempo within a message, as well as receive reminders to log work, while team leads are additionally able to manage approvals and send reminders to complete end-of-period timesheets. “We are pleased to announce this important step forward with the new Slack integration. Tracking and managing time is critical for teams and our goal is for Tempo to provide the most effective and efficient process,” commented Jean-C
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme