IFF Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2017

3.5.2017 23:15 | Business Wire

Regulatory News:

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF), a leading innovator of sensory experiences that move the world, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.64 per share of the Company’s common stock, payable on July 7, 2017 to shareholders of record as of June 26, 2017.

Meet IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) is a leading innovator of sensorial experiences that move the world. At the heart of our company, we are fueled by a sense of discovery, constantly asking “what if?”. That passion for exploration drives us to co-create unique products that consumers taste, smell, or feel in fine fragrances and beauty, detergents and household goods, as well as beloved foods and beverages. Our 7,300 team members globally take advantage of leading consumer insights, research and development, creative expertise, and customer intimacy to develop differentiated offerings for consumer products. Learn more at www.iff.com, Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170503006391/en/

Contact information

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Michael DeVeau, 212-708-7164

VP, Global Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Michael.DeVeau@iff.com