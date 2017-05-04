Seoul Semiconductor / Seoul Viosys Growing Fast, Recruiting Professionals Who Will Shape the Future
4.5.2017 10:07 | Business Wire
Global LED specialist Seoul Semiconductor and its sister company Seoul Viosys are recruiting external experts with excellent job performance in the entire field of LED business.
This recruitment will take place starting April 27th for the areas of R&D, Technology, Sales, Marketing, and Business Support.
1. Global LED specialist
The company provides high-quality LEDs to more than 500 global lighting, automotive, and IT-related companies.
LEDs that meet customer requirements are manufactured in LED production facilities located in four countries (Korea, China, the U.S., and Vietnam) and are exported to around 70 countries worldwide through the four overseas sales companies in the U.S., China, Europe, and Japan and local offices in 16 further countries: the U.S., China, Taiwan, Germany, the U.K., Poland, Turkey, the Netherlands, Italy, Singapore, Thailand, Russia, France, Vietnam, Japan, and India.
Opportunities are available for working overseas for anyone with the appropriate job skills and language abilities – a great chance to grow into a global talent.
2. Sustainable growth potential
After its founding in 1992, Seoul Semiconductor was a small-sized company in Korea with only KRW 10 billion in sales yearly. However, in the course of 25 years, it has evolved into a global company with KRW 1 trillion in sales yearly.
At the end of 2016, the company had total assets worth KRW 1.906 trillion and was financially stable with a debt ratio* of 67%.
Seoul Semiconductor experienced hard times after the company was founded. There was a strong will to survive in the face of fierce competition in the LED sector, and 12,000 industry-leading patents attest to the company’s driving force. This was supported by investing 10% of yearly sales in R&D, an investment that was only possible with Seoul Semiconductor’s strong financial position. It has paid off in the form of products that are unique worldwide such as Acrich and Wicop.
Seoul Semiconductor, which currently holds 5th place in the LED industry, is recruiting professionals with outstanding expertise to share the vision and shape the future in order to become the world’s top LED company.
(*Debt ratio: Indication of reliance on debt capital; used as a criterion to assess financial solidity.)
3. Various compensation and support programs
In addition, Seoul Semiconductor and Seoul Viosys are concentrating on enhancing employee satisfaction and welfare with various compensation programs.
They currently offer biannual incentives, profit sharing (PS), and improvement and recommendation compensation programs.
Employees who have excellent job skills and abilities can be promoted earlier than the given term of years with the promotion by selection program. Support programs for job-related education and improving language skills are also provided so that employees can continue to develop on the job.
4. Recruitment
This recruitment process also includes recruitment for types of employment such as part-time jobs and flexi-time jobs.
Both companies are actively reviewing the recruitment of working professionals who can help the company such as women who are competent but have interrupted their careers for reasons such as children and family as well as retired professionals who can help as advisors.
JH Oh, Head of Human Resources, said: “We look forward to meeting interested and driven professionals who embrace challenges with enthusiasm and passion, and can help rewrite the history of light with Seoul Semiconductor and Seoul Viosys in Korea and the world over.”
About Seoul Semiconductor:
Seoul Semiconductor develops and commercializes light emitting diodes (LEDs) for automotive, general illumination, specialty lighting, and backlighting markets. As the fifth-largest LED manufacturer globally, Seoul Semiconductor holds more than 12,000 patents, offers a wide range of technologies, and mass produces innovative LED products such as Wicop – a simpler structured Package-Free LED which provides market leading colour uniformity, cost savings at the fixture level with high lumen density and allows design flexibility; Acrich, the world's leading direct AC LED; Acrich MJT multi-junction technology; a proprietary family of high-voltage LEDs; and nPola, a new LED product based on GaN-substrate technology that achieves over ten times the output of conventional LEDs.
# Trademarks
Wicop and Acrich are trademarks of Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd.
About Seoul Viosys:
Seoul Viosys Co. Ltd. is a professional UV LED company that specializes in manufacturing eco-friendly UV LEDs and appliances. As a sister company of Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd., Seoul Viosys was founded in 2002 for the purpose of UV LED research and development.
Seoul Viosys is the global leader of the UV LED market and produces various UV LEDs for applications such as sterilization, deodorization, and purification, and holds more than 4,000 patents.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170504005083/en/
Contact information
Seoul Semiconductor Europe GmbH
Ariane Heim
Tel: +49 (0)89 450 3690-0
Email: press.eu@seoulsemicon.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
Open-NFP Announces Dataplane Acceleration Developer Day Europe 20174.5.2017 10:00
Open-NFP, a worldwide, community-driven organization focused on research and development in datapath offloads and acceleration for SDN and NFV applications, announced today that it will host the upcoming Dataplane Acceleration Developer Day (DXDD) Europe on June 7 in Utrecht, the Netherlands. Open-NFP is experiencing significant demand for furthering dataplane acceleration education and hand-on training for the commercial and research community within Europe to foster next-generation, high-performance SDN and NFV solutions and applications. The DXDD Europe will bring together researchers, developers, students and industry affiliates for hands-on training that satisfies a critical modern data center need: the ability to change the network behavior of COTS server networking hardware at the speed at which one can change software. Since its inception and the first annual developer conference in 2
General Cable Reports First Quarter 2017 Results3.5.2017 23:20
General Cable Corporation (NYSE: BGC) reported today results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017. For the quarter, reported diluted earnings per share were $0.24 and reported operating income was $24 million. The Company generated adjusted earnings per share for the quarter of $0.27 and adjusted operating income of $45 million. See pages 2 and 3 of this press release for the reconciliation of reported to adjusted results and related disclosures. Michael T. McDonnell, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We’re very pleased with our strong first quarter results. First quarter adjusted operating income was above expectations driven in part by the execution of our strategic initiatives in North America and substantial improvement in Latin America. We continue to be encouraged with the progress of North America as we execute our strategic roadmap. We expect to see improvemen
IFF Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 20173.5.2017 23:15
Regulatory News: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF), a leading innovator of sensory experiences that move the world, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.64 per share of the Company’s common stock, payable on July 7, 2017 to shareholders of record as of June 26, 2017. Meet IFF International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) is a leading innovator of sensorial experiences that move the world. At the heart of our company, we are fueled by a sense of discovery, constantly asking “what if?”. That passion for exploration drives us to co-create unique products that consumers taste, smell, or feel in fine fragrances and beauty, detergents and household goods, as well as beloved foods and beverages. Our 7,300 team members globally take
Andersen Tax Wins Permanent Injunction Against India-Based International Business Associates3.5.2017 22:04
In a significant trademark decision, the High Court of Judicature in Bombay, India has ruled against two international firms for illegally infringing on the trademark rights of Andersen Tax, which owns the iconic brand name Andersen in India and other jurisdictions around the world. The court ruled in favor of Andersen Tax on April 28, 2017 against International Business Associates (IBA) by imposing a permanent injunction restricting IBA from using the terms “Andersen,” “Arthur Andersen” and confusingly similar trademarks to promote its professional services consultancy. Furthermore, the court handed down a preliminary injunction against a French firm known as Arthur Andersen & Co. (formerly known as “Quatre Juillet Maison Blanche”), temporarily prohibiting it from using the trademarks “Andersen” and “Arthur Andersen” to promote consultancy services in India. IBA
Insurance Leaders Strengthen Public/Private Partnership and Highlight Strategy for Building Resilience Against Climate and Disaster Risks at RIMS 20173.5.2017 19:19
Leading insurance and risk management experts from around the world gathered at RIMS 2017 to outline ways risk management efforts can bolster economic development and improve the speed and effectiveness of recovery efforts after natural disasters. The Insurance Development Forum (IDF), an unprecedented public/private partnership of the United Nations, World Bank and the global insurance industry, sponsored the panel session, “How Risk Management Can Build Economic and Human Resilience,” as part of the new Executive Leadership Track at RIMS 2017. The panelists were Stephen Catlin, Executive Deputy Chairman of XL Catlin and Chair of the IDF; Joaquim Levy, Managing Director and CFO of the World Bank Group; and Bradley Kading, President of the Association of Bermuda Insurers and Reinsurers. To underscore the potential impact of the IDF’s efforts, Kading noted that a mere
SIG Combibloc Group Holdings S.à r.l. 1st Quarter 2017 Results3.5.2017 19:00
We are pleased to announce our quarterly conference call to discuss the results of SIG Combibloc Group Holdings S.à r.l. for the 1st Quarter 2017. Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2017 Time: 15.00 CET / 14.00 GMT / 9.00 EST The call information will be distributed on our secure site. If you would like access to our call, please contact Petra Beck at petra.beck@sig.biz . Regards, Petra Rhonda Beck SIG Combibloc Group Holdings S.à r.l. View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme