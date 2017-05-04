Seoul Semiconductor / Seoul Viosys Growing Fast, Recruiting Professionals Who Will Shape the Future

4.5.2017 10:07 | Business Wire

Global LED specialist Seoul Semiconductor and its sister company Seoul Viosys are recruiting external experts with excellent job performance in the entire field of LED business.

This recruitment will take place starting April 27th for the areas of R&D, Technology, Sales, Marketing, and Business Support.

1. Global LED specialist

The company provides high-quality LEDs to more than 500 global lighting, automotive, and IT-related companies.

LEDs that meet customer requirements are manufactured in LED production facilities located in four countries (Korea, China, the U.S., and Vietnam) and are exported to around 70 countries worldwide through the four overseas sales companies in the U.S., China, Europe, and Japan and local offices in 16 further countries: the U.S., China, Taiwan, Germany, the U.K., Poland, Turkey, the Netherlands, Italy, Singapore, Thailand, Russia, France, Vietnam, Japan, and India.

Opportunities are available for working overseas for anyone with the appropriate job skills and language abilities – a great chance to grow into a global talent.

2. Sustainable growth potential

After its founding in 1992, Seoul Semiconductor was a small-sized company in Korea with only KRW 10 billion in sales yearly. However, in the course of 25 years, it has evolved into a global company with KRW 1 trillion in sales yearly.

At the end of 2016, the company had total assets worth KRW 1.906 trillion and was financially stable with a debt ratio* of 67%.

Seoul Semiconductor experienced hard times after the company was founded. There was a strong will to survive in the face of fierce competition in the LED sector, and 12,000 industry-leading patents attest to the company’s driving force. This was supported by investing 10% of yearly sales in R&D, an investment that was only possible with Seoul Semiconductor’s strong financial position. It has paid off in the form of products that are unique worldwide such as Acrich and Wicop.

Seoul Semiconductor, which currently holds 5th place in the LED industry, is recruiting professionals with outstanding expertise to share the vision and shape the future in order to become the world’s top LED company.

(*Debt ratio: Indication of reliance on debt capital; used as a criterion to assess financial solidity.)

3. Various compensation and support programs

In addition, Seoul Semiconductor and Seoul Viosys are concentrating on enhancing employee satisfaction and welfare with various compensation programs.

They currently offer biannual incentives, profit sharing (PS), and improvement and recommendation compensation programs.

Employees who have excellent job skills and abilities can be promoted earlier than the given term of years with the promotion by selection program. Support programs for job-related education and improving language skills are also provided so that employees can continue to develop on the job.

4. Recruitment

This recruitment process also includes recruitment for types of employment such as part-time jobs and flexi-time jobs.

Both companies are actively reviewing the recruitment of working professionals who can help the company such as women who are competent but have interrupted their careers for reasons such as children and family as well as retired professionals who can help as advisors.

JH Oh, Head of Human Resources, said: “We look forward to meeting interested and driven professionals who embrace challenges with enthusiasm and passion, and can help rewrite the history of light with Seoul Semiconductor and Seoul Viosys in Korea and the world over.”

About Seoul Semiconductor:

Seoul Semiconductor develops and commercializes light emitting diodes (LEDs) for automotive, general illumination, specialty lighting, and backlighting markets. As the fifth-largest LED manufacturer globally, Seoul Semiconductor holds more than 12,000 patents, offers a wide range of technologies, and mass produces innovative LED products such as Wicop – a simpler structured Package-Free LED which provides market leading colour uniformity, cost savings at the fixture level with high lumen density and allows design flexibility; Acrich, the world's leading direct AC LED; Acrich MJT multi-junction technology; a proprietary family of high-voltage LEDs; and nPola, a new LED product based on GaN-substrate technology that achieves over ten times the output of conventional LEDs.

# Trademarks

Wicop and Acrich are trademarks of Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

About Seoul Viosys:

Seoul Viosys Co. Ltd. is a professional UV LED company that specializes in manufacturing eco-friendly UV LEDs and appliances. As a sister company of Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd., Seoul Viosys was founded in 2002 for the purpose of UV LED research and development.

Seoul Viosys is the global leader of the UV LED market and produces various UV LEDs for applications such as sterilization, deodorization, and purification, and holds more than 4,000 patents.

