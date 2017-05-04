Accelerated Adoption of New Radiosurgery Software from Brainlab

4.5.2017 12:02 | Business Wire

Brainlab, a leader in radiosurgery innovation for more than twenty years, has begun to successfully transition institutions in its considerable global install base to its latest planning software, known as Brainlab Elements. These subscription-based, indication-specific software applications add a higher degree of automation and delivery efficiency to planning.

“The customers that use our radiosurgery planning software already have a desire to remain leaders in the field, both clinically and technically,” commented Stefan Vilsmeier, Brainlab President and CEO. “Upgrading to Elements is the logical next step in staying at the forefront of technological innovation in SRS treatment planning.”

While each Elements application has the common goals of quick planning, sparing organs at risk and creating highly conformal doses, each is specifically targeted to the unique needs of its respective area. Cranial SRS optimizes planning with an integrated 4π algorithm for patient-tailored treatments. Multiple Brain Mets SRS enables the simultaneous delivery of single-session treatments for multiple metastases. Spine SRS is fully focused on important dose falloff along specific vertebrae for enhanced spinal cord sparing. All workflows are complemented by indication-specific segmentation, fusion and outlining tools.

First installations of Elements have taken place at seven hospitals in Germany, Switzerland, Italy and France, with dozens more scheduled in the coming weeks. Leading hospitals in the US have also followed suit and the first installation in Latin America, the Institute of Radiotherapy – Marie Curie Foundation in Cordoba, Argentina, has already begun treating patients. With Elements at a number of these institutions having gone into clinical use, patients are already benefitting from the upgrade to this new generation of software applications.

“Elements Multiple Brain Mets SRS has come to us at exactly the right time in which we are distancing ourselves more and more from whole brain radiation therapy (WBRT), given the negative side effects on neurocognitive function. Recently, we were able to treat a patient with 14 brain metastases in about 20 minutes with a plan created with the software,” commented Prof. Cordula Petersen, UKE Hamburg. “We are very pleased to offer the option of treating patients with multiple brain metastases with Elements software and potentially improving their quality of life.”

About Brainlab

Brainlab develops, manufactures and markets software-driven medical technology, enabling access to advanced, less invasive patient treatments.

Brainlab technology powers treatments in radiosurgery as well as numerous surgical fields including neurosurgery, orthopedic, ENT, CMF, spine and trauma. Founded in Munich in 1989, Brainlab has over 11,700 systems installed in over 100 countries.

