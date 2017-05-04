EEX acquires 100% ownership of US Nodal Exchange
4.5.2017 14:02 | Business Wire
The European Energy Exchange (EEX), part of Deutsche Börse Group, and the owners of US-based Nodal Exchange Holdings, LLC have successfully closed the transaction under which EEX has acquired 100% of the equity in Nodal Exchange.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170504005700/en/
All remaining regulatory conditions to closing were satisfied recently, especially the US merger control process was passed successfully. The waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, was early terminated by notification as of 26 April of the Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice Antitrust Division. As a result, Nodal Exchange has become part of EEX Group.
Through this acquisition, EEX Group enters the North American energy trading markets, thereby expanding its global presence and membership base in line with its growth strategy. “With the acquisition of Nodal Exchange we are taking the next step towards our vision of EEX Group as a global commodity exchange”, says Peter Reitz, Chief Executive Officer of EEX.
“Nodal Exchange has enjoyed significant growth in recent years and we are very excited to build on this as part of EEX Group”, says Paul Cusenza, Chairman and CEO of Nodal Exchange. “As a leading energy exchange in Europe, EEX is well positioned to contribute to our further development and provide us the opportunity to grow our current business, including natural gas, and expand into new products and geographies.”
Nodal Exchange is a regulated derivatives exchange which currently offers over 1,000 electric power and natural gas contracts on hundreds of unique locations allowing market participants to hedge against price risks in the United States. All of the transactions on Nodal Exchange are cleared through its clearing house, Nodal Clear, a derivatives clearing organization under the Commodity Exchange Act that is regulated by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
Nodal Exchange, which grew its North American power trading volumes 97% in 2016 and 76% in Q1 2017, has become a significant part of the North American power market with 28% market share of open interest as of 31 March 2017 and 23% market share of U.S. monthly power futures traded volume in Q1 2017.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC was a financial advisor to Nodal Exchange Holdings, LLC for the transaction.
About EEX
The European Energy Exchange (EEX) is the leading energy exchange in Europe. It develops, operates and connects secure, liquid and transparent markets for energy and commodity products. At EEX, contracts on Power, Coal and Emission Allowances as well as Freight and Agricultural Products are traded or registered for clearing. Alongside EEX, EPEX SPOT, Powernext, Cleartrade Exchange (CLTX), Gaspoint Nordic, Power Exchange Central Europe (PXE) and Nodal Exchange are also part of EEX Group. Clearing and settlement of trading transactions are provided by the clearing house European Commodity Clearing (ECC) and by Nodal Clear in the United States. EEX is part of Deutsche Börse Group. More information: www.eex.com
About Nodal Exchange, LLC:
Nodal Exchange is a derivatives exchange providing price, credit and liquidity risk management solutions to participants in the North American energy markets. Nodal Exchange is a leader in innovation, having introduced the world’s largest set of electric power locational (nodal) futures contracts. Nodal Exchange currently offers over 1,000 contracts on hundreds of unique locations, providing the most effective basis risk management available to market participants. In addition, Nodal Exchange offers a Henry Hub natural gas contract providing cross-margining benefits with participant’s power portfolios. All Nodal Exchange contracts are cleared by Nodal Clear which is a CFTC registered derivatives clearing organization. Nodal Exchange is a designated contract market regulated by the CFTC. More information: www.nodalexchange.com
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170504005700/en/
Contact information
EEX Public Relation
Phone: +49 341 21 56 – 300 (Leipzig)
Phone: +44 20 7862 7568 (London)
presse@eex.com
www.eex.com
or
Nodal Exchange
Nicole Ricard, 703-962-9816
ricard@nodalexchange.com
www.nodalexchange.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
euNetworks Performance Update for First Quarter 20174.5.2017 12:07
euNetworks, as a European bandwidth infrastructure provider, is focused on delivering scalable, fibre based products and solutions. We operate in a market where the key drivers of bandwidth growth are data centre to data centre connectivity and cloud connectivity and we continue to shape our network development to serve this. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170504005610/en/ Brady Rafuse (Photo: Business Wire) euNetworks invested €14.2m of capital in Q1 2017, with almost half of this allocated to customer projects. As with prior quarters, capital for network development initiatives continued, with 35% of capital funding such projects. Q1 2017 network development included: Building a new high density fibre network from Slough to Central London. This pr
Accelerated Adoption of New Radiosurgery Software from Brainlab4.5.2017 12:02
Brainlab, a leader in radiosurgery innovation for more than twenty years, has begun to successfully transition institutions in its considerable global install base to its latest planning software, known as Brainlab Elements. These subscription-based, indication-specific software applications add a higher degree of automation and delivery efficiency to planning. This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170504005608/en/ Leading institutions around the world upgrade to new radiosurgery software - Brainlab Elements (Graphic: Business Wire) “The customers that use our radiosurgery planning software already have a desire to remain leaders in the field, both clinically and technically,” commented Stefan Vilsmeier, Brainlab President and CEO. “Upgrading to Elements is the logical next
Seoul Semiconductor / Seoul Viosys Growing Fast, Recruiting Professionals Who Will Shape the Future4.5.2017 10:07
Global LED specialist Seoul Semiconductor and its sister company Seoul Viosys are recruiting external experts with excellent job performance in the entire field of LED business. This recruitment will take place starting April 27th for the areas of R&D, Technology, Sales, Marketing, and Business Support. 1. Global LED specialist The company provides high-quality LEDs to more than 500 global lighting, automotive, and IT-related companies. LEDs that meet customer requirements are manufactured in LED production facilities located in four countries (Korea, China, the U.S., and Vietnam) and are exported to around 70 countries worldwide through the four overseas sales companies in the U.S., China, Europe, and Japan and local offices in 16 further countries: the U.S., China, Taiwan, Germany, the U.K., Poland, Turkey, the Netherlands, Italy, Singapore,
Open-NFP Announces Dataplane Acceleration Developer Day Europe 20174.5.2017 10:00
Open-NFP, a worldwide, community-driven organization focused on research and development in datapath offloads and acceleration for SDN and NFV applications, announced today that it will host the upcoming Dataplane Acceleration Developer Day (DXDD) Europe on June 7 in Utrecht, the Netherlands. Open-NFP is experiencing significant demand for furthering dataplane acceleration education and hand-on training for the commercial and research community within Europe to foster next-generation, high-performance SDN and NFV solutions and applications. The DXDD Europe will bring together researchers, developers, students and industry affiliates for hands-on training that satisfies a critical modern data center need: the ability to change the network behavior of COTS server networking hardware at the speed at which one can change software. Since its inception and the first annual developer conference in 2
General Cable Reports First Quarter 2017 Results3.5.2017 23:20
General Cable Corporation (NYSE: BGC) reported today results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017. For the quarter, reported diluted earnings per share were $0.24 and reported operating income was $24 million. The Company generated adjusted earnings per share for the quarter of $0.27 and adjusted operating income of $45 million. See pages 2 and 3 of this press release for the reconciliation of reported to adjusted results and related disclosures. Michael T. McDonnell, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We’re very pleased with our strong first quarter results. First quarter adjusted operating income was above expectations driven in part by the execution of our strategic initiatives in North America and substantial improvement in Latin America. We continue to be encouraged with the progress of North America as we execute our strategic roadmap. We expect to see improvemen
IFF Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 20173.5.2017 23:15
Regulatory News: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF), a leading innovator of sensory experiences that move the world, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.64 per share of the Company’s common stock, payable on July 7, 2017 to shareholders of record as of June 26, 2017. Meet IFF International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) is a leading innovator of sensorial experiences that move the world. At the heart of our company, we are fueled by a sense of discovery, constantly asking “what if?”. That passion for exploration drives us to co-create unique products that consumers taste, smell, or feel in fine fragrances and beauty, detergents and household goods, as well as beloved foods and beverages. Our 7,300 team members globally take
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme