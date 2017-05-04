Nordson EFD Wins EM Asia Innovation Award for 781Mini Spray Valve
4.5.2017 15:03 | Business Wire
Nordson EFD , a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN), the world’s leading precision fluid dispensing systems manufacturer, won the EM Asia Innovation Award for its 781Mini™ spray valve at a ceremony held Thursday, April 27 at the Shanghai World Expo Convention & Exhibition Center during Nepcon China 2017.
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170504005067/en/
Now in its 12th year, the EM Asia Innovation Awards recognize and celebrate excellence within the Asian electronics industry, inspiring companies to achieve higher standards and drive the industry forward. Nordson EFD won this same award last year for its PICO® Pµlse™ jetting system.
“We are honored to have won this prestigious award for the innovative 781Mini spray valve that we launched just last year,” said Claude Bergeron, Nordson EFD Product Line Manager – Valves. “We designed the 781Mini to direct nozzle air pressure more consistently for a more precise, narrower spray pattern than previously possible. This combined with the time-saving attributes of the Quick Release clasp, which can reduce downtime by as much as 92%, provides a great deal of cost-savings for our customers.”
Nordson EFD’s 781Mini spray valve uses Low Volume Low Pressure (LVLP) technology to provide precision spray control for patterns as narrow as 1 mm (0.04") wide. This capability meets assembly process requirements for micro-spraying onto miniature components within tight tolerances. The valve features high transfer efficiency with nearly zero overspray.
The 781Mini is also 60% smaller than conventional spray valves, making it possible to mount more valves per fixture plate for high volume applications.
For more information, visit Nordson EFD on the web at nordsonefd.com/781Mini, facebook.com/NordsonEFD, or linkedin.com/company/nordson-efd, email at info@nordsonefd.com, or call +1 401.431.7000 or 800.556.3484.
About Nordson EFD
Nordson EFD designs and manufactures precision fluid dispensing systems for benchtop assembly processes and automated assembly lines. By enabling manufacturers to apply the same amount of adhesive, lubricant or other assembly fluid to every part, every time, EFD dispensing systems are helping companies in a wide variety of industries increase throughput, improve quality, and lower their production costs. Other fluid management capabilities include high-quality syringe barrels and cartridges for packaging one- and two-component materials, along with a wide variety of fittings, couplers and connectors for controlling fluid flow in medical, biopharmaceutical and industrial environments. The company is also a leading formulator of specialty solder pastes for dispensing and printing applications in the electronics industry.
About Nordson Corporation
Nordson engineers, manufactures, and markets differentiated products and systems used for dispensing and processing adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants and biomaterials; and for managing fluids, testing and inspecting for quality, treating surfaces and curing. These products are supported with extensive application expertise and direct global sales and service. We serve a wide variety of consumer non-durable, consumer durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, building and construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in more than 30 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at nordson.com, twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or facebook.com/nordson.
