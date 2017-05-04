EIG Holds Final Closing of Global Private Debt Fund
4.5.2017
EIG Global Energy Partners (EIG) today announced the successful final close of Global Private Debt Fund (GPF IV), a continuation of the firm’s market-leading platform for energy and infrastructure credit and direct lending. Launched in February 2015, GPF IV had a first closing in October 2015 and has completed five investments to date, including two full realizations. Funds raised from institutional investors domiciled outside of the US represent 68% of capital commitments, reflective of the global nature of EIG’s business. With the closing of GPF IV, EIG continues its unique expertise in specialized direct lending to energy and energy-related infrastructure projects and companies on a global basis.
EIG CEO R. Blair Thomas said, “We are pleased by the trust our limited partners and consultant partners have placed in us and grateful for their confidence at the close of GPF IV. This successful outcome is notable particularly in light of the 71% decline in the price of oil that occurred in the midst of fundraising and is a testament to EIG’s unique expertise in specialized direct lending across the energy value chain globally. With EIG’s deep origination platform, we believe that we are well-positioned to meet the continued demand for capital for energy infrastructure and to continue to fill the void left by traditional lenders operating under regulatory constraints. We believe that strong market fundamentals are encouraging additional investment, and with our seasoned team, track record and expansive global platform, EIG is poised to take advantage of the many opportunities that our market currently affords.”
EIG’s lead placement agent for GPF IV was Credit Suisse and legal counsel was Debevoise & Plimpton LLP.
About EIG
EIG Global Energy Partners specializes in private investments in energy and energy-related infrastructure on a global basis and has $15.1 billion under management as of March 31, 2017. Since 1982, EIG has been one of the leading providers of institutional capital to the global energy industry, providing financing solutions across the balance sheet for companies and projects in the oil and gas, midstream, infrastructure, power and renewables sectors globally. EIG has invested $23.7 billion in 317 portfolio investments in 36 countries. EIG is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in Houston, London, Sydney, Rio de Janeiro, Hong Kong and Seoul. For more information, please visit www.eigpartners.com.
