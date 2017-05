UM: Ute efter gemensamma lösningar - Finland betonar sin arktiska kompetens under sitt ordförandeskap i Arktiska rådet

MFA: Foreign Minister Soini to Arctic Council meeting in Fairbanks 3.5.2017 10:50

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 78/20173 May 2017 Foreign Minister Soini to Arctic Council meeting in Fairbanks Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini will attend the Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting in Fairbanks, Alaska, USA, on 10–11 May. The meeting will be chaired by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. The foreign ministers of all Arctic States are expected to attend the meeting. An Agreement on Enhancing Arctic Scientific Cooperation will be signed at the meeting. In addition, Finland will take over the Chairmanship of the Arctic Council from the United States. The Task Forces of the Arctic Council will submit their reports at the meeting on such issues as environmental monitoring, identification of risks of pollution, preparedness for environmental accidents, sustainable development, conservation of natural diversity, and special questions related to the Arctic sea areas. The reports will include recommendations on the basis of which