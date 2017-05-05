MFA: Exploring common solutions – Finland stresses its Arctic expertise during the Finnish Chairmanship of the Arctic Council
5.5.2017 14:02 | Ulkoasiainministeriö (UM) / Utrikesministeriet
MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS
http://formin.finland.fi/english
Press release 80/2017
5 April 2017
Exploring common solutions – Finland stresses its Arctic expertise during the Finnish Chairmanship of the Arctic Council
Finland’s goals for its Chairmanship of the Arctic Council are to promote cooperation and emphasise Finland’s Arctic expertise. The priorities in Finland’s programme for the Chairmanship include environmental protection, meteorological cooperation, connectivity, and education in the Arctic.
Finland’s chairmanship programme aims to promote Arctic cooperation especially in the fields of environmental protection, meteorology, connectivity, and education. The Paris Agreement on climate change and the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development guide the Council’s work. Finland continues the Arctic Council’s long-term goals of promoting climate change work and sustainable development.
“Climate change has considerable impacts on the living conditions and environment in the Arctic Region,” says Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini. “Finland supports Arctic cooperation because a stable and viable Arctic Region benefits also people in Finland.”
The programme goals are based on Finland’s Strategy for the Arctic Region. They were drawn up in consultation with the Arctic States and Arctic indigenous people’s organisations.
Finland plans to organise a meeting of Arctic Ministers of the Environment in 2018. Meteorological cooperation is developed in cooperation with the Finnish Meteorological Institute and the World Meteorological Organisation. Connectivity will be improved in cooperation with the Arctic Economic Council. Teacher education in the Arctic Regions will be developed in cooperation with the University of the Arctic. Maritime safety will be improved within the framework of the Arctic Coast Guard Forum.
Finland will harness its Chairmanship to promote Arctic expertise in Finland. Arctic expertise will be presented in international events and meetings in Finland and abroad.
Finland is prepared to organise an Arctic Summit during the Finnish Chairmanship if the international situation allows it and if a sufficiently heavy agenda can be agreed for the summit.
The Arctic Council is a body for intergovernmental cooperation for the Nordic countries, Russia, Canada and the USA. Representatives of the Arctic indigenous peoples also participate in the Council’s work. The Arctic Council’s work focuses on monitoring the status of the Arctic environment, identification of contamination risks, prevention of environmental disasters, promotion of sustainable development, preservation of natural diversity, and special issues concerning Arctic marine environments.
Finland will assume the Chairmanship of the Arctic Council at the Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting in Fairbanks, Alaska, USA, on 11 May. It is a two-year chairmanship.
Inquiries: Riikka Taivassalo, Special Adviser to the Foreign Minister, tel. +358 46 923 4581 and Aleksi Härkönen, Ambassador for Arctic Affairs, tel. +358 50 462 4471.
The Foreign Ministry's email addresses are of the format firstname.lastname@formin.fi.
Avainsanat
Liitteet
Linkit
Tietoja julkaisijasta
Kanavakatu 3 C, PL 481
00023 Valtioneuvosto
0295 350 000http://formin.finland.fi
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Ulkoasiainministeriö (UM) / Utrikesministeriet
UM: Ute efter gemensamma lösningar - Finland betonar sin arktiska kompetens under sitt ordförandeskap i Arktiska rådet5.5.2017 14:00
UTRIKESMINISTERIEThttp://formin.finland.fi/svenska Pressmeddelande 80/20175.5.2017 Ute efter gemensamma lösningar - Finland betonar sin arktiska kompetens under sitt ordförandeskap i Arktiska rådet Finland vill främja samarbete och utnyttja sin arktiska kompetens under sitt ordförandeskap i Arktiska rådet. I sitt ordförandeskapsprogram prioriterar Finland miljöskydd, meteorologiskt samarbete, kommunikationsförbindelser och utbildningssamarbete. Enligt programmet ska det arktiska samarbetet främjas speciellt i fråga om miljöskydd, meteorologi, kommunikationsförbindelser och utbildning. I rådets arbete betonas genomförandet av Paris klimatavtal och FN:s handlingsplan för hållbar utveckling Agenda 2030. Finland fortsätter rådets långsiktiga arbete med klimatförändringar och främjande av hållbar utveckling. “Klimatets uppvärmning har en betydlig inverkan på miljön och levnadsförhållandena inom den arktiska regionen”, säger utrikesminister Timo Soini. “Finland vill främja det arktiska sam
UM: Yhteisiä ratkaisuja etsimässä - Suomi painottaa arktista osaamistaan puheenjohtajuuskaudellaan Arktisessa neuvostossa5.5.2017 13:59
ULKOASIAINMINISTERIÖhttp://formin.finland.fi Tiedote 80/20175.5.2017 Yhteisiä ratkaisuja etsimässä - Suomi painottaa arktista osaamistaan puheenjohtajuuskaudellaan Arktisessa neuvostossa Suomen tavoitteena on edistää yhteistyötä ja painottaa arktista osaamistaan puheenjohtajuuskaudellaan Arktisessa neuvostossa. Suomen puheenjohtajuusohjelman prioriteetteja ovat ympäristönsuojelu, meteorologinen yhteistyö, viestintäyhteydet ja koulutus. Suomen puheenjohtajuusohjelma edistää arktista yhteistyötä erityisesti ympäristönsuojelun, meteorologian, viestintäyhteyksien ja koulutuksen aloilla. Pariisin ilmastosopimuksen toimeenpano ja YK:n kestävän kehityksen Agenda 2030 -toimintaohjelma ohjaavat neuvoston työtä. Suomi jatkaa Arktisen neuvoston pitkän linjan tavoitteita ilmastonmuutostyön ja kestävän kehityksen edistämiseksi. ”Ilmaston lämpenemisellä on huomattava vaikutus arktisen alueen elinolosuhteisiin ja ympäristöön”, ulkoministeri Timo Soini sanoo. ”Suomi tukee arktista yhteistyötä, koska v
MFA: Foreign Minister Soini to Arctic Council meeting in Fairbanks3.5.2017 10:50
MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 78/20173 May 2017 Foreign Minister Soini to Arctic Council meeting in Fairbanks Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini will attend the Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting in Fairbanks, Alaska, USA, on 10–11 May. The meeting will be chaired by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. The foreign ministers of all Arctic States are expected to attend the meeting. An Agreement on Enhancing Arctic Scientific Cooperation will be signed at the meeting. In addition, Finland will take over the Chairmanship of the Arctic Council from the United States. The Task Forces of the Arctic Council will submit their reports at the meeting on such issues as environmental monitoring, identification of risks of pollution, preparedness for environmental accidents, sustainable development, conservation of natural diversity, and special questions related to the Arctic sea areas. The reports will include recommendations on the basis of which
UM: Utrikesminister Soini deltar i Arktiska rådets möte i Fairbanks3.5.2017 10:49
UTRIKESMINISTERIEThttp://formin.finland.fi/svenska Pressmeddelande 78/20173.5.2017 Utrikesminister Soini deltar i Arktiska rådets möte i Fairbanks Utrikesminister Timo Soini deltar i Arktiska rådets utrikesministermöte i Fairbanks, Alaska i Förenta staterna den 10–11 maj. Förenta staternas utrikesminister Rex Tillerson är ordförande för mötet. Utrikesministrarna från alla Arktiska rådets medlemsländer förväntas delta i mötet. Under mötet undertecknas ett avtal om att främja internationellt forskningssamarbete om Arktis. Därtill kommer ordförandeskapet i Arktiska rådet att övergå från Förenta staterna till Finland. Under mötet offentliggörs rapporter av rådets arbetsgrupper för miljömonitorering, identifiering av föroreningrisker, föregripande av miljöolyckor, för hållbar utveckling, bevarande av naturens mångfald och särskilda frågor i de arktiska havsområdena. I rapporterna ingår rekommendationer som utrikesministrarna beaktar när de fattar beslut om fortsatta åtgärder. Arktiska rådet
UM: Ulkoministeri Soini Arktisen neuvoston kokoukseen Fairbanksiin3.5.2017 10:49
ULKOASIAINMINISTERIÖhttp://formin.finland.fi Tiedote 78/20173.5.2017 Ulkoministeri Soini Arktisen neuvoston kokoukseen Fairbanksiin Ulkoministeri Timo Soini osallistuu Arktisen neuvoston ulkoministerikokoukseen 10.–11. toukokuuta Alaskan Fairbanksissa, Yhdysvalloissa. Kokouksen puheenjohtajana toimii Yhdysvaltain ulkoministeri Rex Tillerson. Kaikkien jäsenmaiden ulkoministerien odotetaan osallistuvan kokoukseen. Kokouksessa allekirjoitetaan sopimus kansainvälisen arktisen tiedeyhteistyön edistämisestä. Lisäksi Arktisen neuvoston puheenjohtajuus siirtyy Yhdysvalloilta Suomelle. Kokouksessa julkistetaan arktisen alueen ympäristönseurantaan, saastumisriskien tunnistamiseen, ympäristöonnettomuuksien ennakointiin, kestävään kehitykseen, luonnon monimuotoisuuden säilyttämiseen ja arktisten merialueiden erityiskysymyksiin liittyviä työryhmien raportteja. Raportteihin liittyy suosituksia, joiden perusteella ulkoministerit päättävät mahdollisista jatkotoimista. Arktinen neuvosto on Pohjoismaide
MFA: UN periodic review of human rights in Finland28.4.2017 15:52
MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 77/201728 April 2017 UN periodic review of human rights in Finland Finland’s human rights record will be under a periodic review at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on 3 May 2017. Minister of Social Affairs and Health Pirkko Mattila will head Finland’s delegation to the meeting. The delegation consists of representatives from different ministries and civil society organisations’ representatives who have an independent observer status. The Government has sent Finland’s national human rights report (Universal Periodic Review, UPR) to the UN together with an account of the implementation of the recommendations received earlier. The review can be expected to cover on the Government’s actions to promote the adoption of international human rights agreements, to enhance human rights training and education, to fight violence against women, and to protect the rights of minorities. On February 2017, the Government ad
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme