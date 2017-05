L&T Infotech julkaisee uuden brändi-identiteetin LTI:nä

Rezidor and Carlson Hotels Announce New Organizational Structure 5.5.2017 14:00

The Rezidor Hotel Group (“Rezidor”) and Carlson Hotels, Inc. (“Carlson Hotels”) today announced that they will create a Global Steering Committee to provide overall strategic direction to both companies. The Committee will be comprised of an equal number of representatives from Carlson Hotels and Rezidor, and will provide guidance and strategic counsel to the respective management teams of Carlson Hotels and Rezidor. Both Carlson Hotels and Rezidor will continue to operate as independent entities and the companies will continue to be governed and led by each company’s respective Boards of Directors and key executives. The creation of a new Global Steering Committee has been approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies. As part of the new structure, Rezidor separately announced that Federico González Tejera has resigned as Global Chief Executive Officer of Carlson Hotels Group