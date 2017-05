MFA: Foreign Minister Soini to Washington

8.5.2017 15:57 | Ulkoasiainministeriö (UM) / Utrikesministeriet

Press release 81/2017

8 May 2017

Foreign Minister Soini to Washington

Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini will visit Washington, D.C., in the United Sates on 8–10 May, on his way to the Arctic Council meeting of the Ministers for Foreign Affairs in Fairbanks, Alaska. The aim of the visit to Washington is to broaden the political-level contacts with the United States and strengthen bilateral relations between the countries.

During the visit Minister Soini will attend the Core Group Meeting convened by the Munich Security Conference (MSC) to discuss transatlantic relationships, Russia and Arctic affairs.

Minister Soini will also meet members of the new US government and think tank representatives. Meeting with the US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will take place on Thursday 11 May in Alaska.

Inquiries: Riikka Taivassalo, Special Adviser to Foreign Minister Soini, tel. +358 46 923 4581 and Kimmo Lähdevirta, Director General, Department for the Americas and Asia, tel. +358 295 351 746.

