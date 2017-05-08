IoT Tech Expo: Interview - Christine Billaud of Volvo CE Shares How They're Using IoT to Change the Face of the Construction Industry
8.5.2017 16:03 | Business Wire
IoT Tech Expo Europe speaker Christine Billaud is Director of Business Technology at Volvo CE, focusing in particular on ‘connected solutions,’ one of the five areas in which the company specialises, alongside ‘harder’ products. In a pre-event interview with the IoT Tech Expo, she explains how “IoT represents a fantastic enabler allowing the delivery of value both for customers and also internal stakeholders,” and compares their latest system to the equivalent of “Tesla in the car industry.”
This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170508005558/en/
Billaud is speaking at the IoT Tech Expo Europe event in Berlin on June 1-2, and wants to focus on the changing face of the construction industry through emerging technologies, focusing on digitalisation - connectivity, analytics, and the IoT - autonomous operations, and electrification. (Photo: Business Wire)
Part of the challenge for Volvo CE is that the different equipment in which the company specialises vary widely, from excavators, to wheel loaders, to articulated haulers. They come in all shapes and sizes and with different features, from wheels to rollers, and as a result, one recent product, of which Billaud says the company is ‘very proud’, is Co-Pilot.
Co-Pilot was launched last year during the Bauma exhibition in Munich, and enables users to take the same Android tablet across any equipment, with plug and play functionality, and utilise several apps such as digging guidance, load measurement, and density measurement. “Volvo Co-Pilot is the first step towards an integrated, holistic solution for worksite optimisation and for helping the operator be more efficient,” explains Billaud. “The system offers the equivalent of Tesla in the car industry – state of the art technology that combines a touchscreen interface and perfected UX design content that can be updated using mobile telecommunications technology.”
Alongside this, Volvo partnered with Trimble and Topcon, both leading companies in connectivity and global positioning technology, to enable more seamless 3D constructible models. “Our customers today are already running Trimble and Topcon 3D machine control systems,” says Billaud. “They are used to that – they trust this application. What we are telling our customers is that they can continue to use Trimble or Topcon, but directly on the Volvo Co-Pilot to benefit from a seamless integrated platform that can be installed when the customer orders Volvo machines.”
The company also has interests in predictive maintenance and proactive machine monitoring, safety, and fuel efficiency – and these partnerships and innovations certainly go some way to advancing Volvo CE’s mission to, as Billaud puts it, be ‘a global OEM supported by a very efficient distribution network [which] wants to grasp the opportunity to position itself as the preferred solution provider that contributes to the success of its customers.’
Yet, as with any such process, there are always roadblocks to navigate, whether right now or a few miles up the road. One which Billaud notes in particular is the upcoming EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), set to be implemented on May 25 2018 – just 396 days away – and can result in a fine of up to 4% of turnover if businesses are caught out. “It’s impacting all types of industry,” Billaud says. “We are at the moment assessing the impact on our business, so that’s something we are of course working on extremely closely with our legal and compliance team.”
Billaud is speaking at the IoT Tech Expo Europe event in Berlin on June 1-2, and wants to focus on the changing face of the construction industry through emerging technologies, focusing on digitalisation – connectivity, analytics, and the IoT – autonomous operations, and electrification. “Construction equipment and machines are becoming commodities, and we have to bring value through the combination of machines and services,” says Billaud.
“Volvo CE has a clear vision: zero downtime, zero emission, zero accidents, and 10 times more efficiency.”
If you would to attend the IoT Tech Expo Europe, and hear from Billaud, you can register for a conference pass (gold/ultimate) here: https://www.iottechexpo.com/europe
NOTES FOR EDITORS
About IoT Tech Expo
The IoT Tech Expo World Series (www.iottechexpo.com) hosts top level content and discussion, introducing and exploring the latest innovations in the Internet of Things arena. It brings together key industries including Manufacturing, Transport, Health, Logistics, Government, Energy and Automotive.
To learn more about the IoT Tech Expo World Series, visit the corresponding sites:
IoT Tech Expo Europe – 1-2nd June, Estrel, Berlin
IoT Tech Expo North America – 29-30th November, Santa Clara, Silicon Valley
IoT Tech Expo Global – 2018, London
For speaking, sponsorship and exhibitor enquiries please contact the team at enquiries@iottechexpo.com or call on +44 (0) 117 980 9023.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170508005558/en/
Contact information
IoT Tech Expo
Sarah Wheeler
+44 117 980 9023
sarah@iottechexpo.com
Tietoja julkaisijasta
http://www.businesswire.com
For more than 50 years, Business Wire has been the global leader in press release distribution and regulatory disclosure.
Tilaa tiedotteet sähköpostiisi
Haluatko tietää asioista jo ennen kuin ne uutisoidaan? Kun tilaat tiedotteemme tältä julkaisijalta, saat ne sähköpostiisi yhtä aikaa suomalaisen median kanssa. Tilauksen voit halutessasi perua milloin tahansa.
Lue lisää julkaisijalta Business Wire
H.I.G. Capital Announces the Sale of Brand Addition8.5.2017 17:56
H.I.G. Capital, a leading global private equity investment firm with over €20 billion of equity capital under management, today announces that it has sold Brand Addition (“Brand Addition” or the “Company”) to Elysian Capital (“Elysian”). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Headquartered in the UK, Brand Addition is a leading global service provider in the design, sourcing and distribution of promotional merchandise to large corporates predominantly in the automotive, engineering, health and beauty, FMCG, technology and financial services industries. Following the carve-out from 4imprint in March 2011, H.I.G. teamed with Chris Lee and the senior executives of Brand Addition to successfully reposition the business, increasing the range of services and geographic reach, and shifting the emphasis to focus on large corporate clients under long term contracts. The acquisi
AGCO Expands Service Offerings for Guidance Systems8.5.2017 16:00
AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a world-leading manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment solutions, is expanding its automatic guidance product offering. AGCO Auto-Guide™ and VarioGuide customers using the NovAtel SMART6-L receivers, can now acquire TerraStar satellite correction signals to enhance positioning performance. The TerraStar-C and TerraStar-L correction services are subscription based services that are delivered over satellite, utilizing a system of over 80 global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) stations to provide consistent accuracy worldwide. These correction services will maximize uptime and productivity by providing fast initialization to a reliable position, and instant re-convergence when the signal is lost. Providing decimeter accuracy levels through TerraStar-C of 5cm and submeter accuracy levels through TerraStar-L of 15cm pass to pass, customers
Andersen Global Announces Andersen Tax & Legal in Portugal8.5.2017 16:00
Andersen Global is pleased to announce a new presence in Portugal with the addition of Nobre Guedes, Mota Soares & Associados (NGMS), a law firm serving both public and private entities. NGMS joins Andersen Global as a member firm and will adopt the name Andersen Tax & Legal. “Becoming a part of Andersen Global provides an enormous opportunity for growth within Europe and internationally while also staying committed to providing dynamic, specialized tax and legal advice,” said lead Partner of Andersen Tax & Legal in Portugal, Luis Nobre Guedes. “Integrating additional offerings to our existing range of services will help us deliver better coverage in key markets.” Jaime Olleros, Managing Partner of Andersen Tax & Legal in Spain commented, “Andersen Tax & Legal in Spain already has a close working relationship with Luis and the other Partners at NGMS, and we look
Guidewire Announces 2017.1 Release of InsurancePlatform8.5.2017 15:55
Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE), a provider of software products to Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers, today announced the 2017.1 release of Guidewire InsurancePlatform™. The new release includes enhancements to Guidewire’s Core, Data, and Digital product families that enable Guidewire customers to be smarter, faster, and more connected. As a result, they are better equipped to engage their customers, agents/brokers, and knowledge workers, by providing the experiences and journeys that they want. “As insurers strive to adapt to Engagement Era demands, they are re-imagining their interactions with customers and agents, and looking to more fully empower their insurance knowledge workers,” said Brian Vannoni, vice president, Core Operations, Guidewire Software. “The technology platform they rely on to support these efforts becomes a foundation for engagement and innovat
Novaliq Conducts a First-in-Class Ocular Neuropathic Pain and Anti-Inflammatory Cannabinoid Drug Development Program in Collaboration with the University of Cologne, Germany8.5.2017 15:00
Novaliq GmbH, a specialty pharmaceutical company with a disruptive drug delivery platform that transforms poorly soluble drugs into effective therapeutics for ophthalmology, today announced successful application of a first-in-class ocular neuropathic pain and anti-inflammatory cannabinoid-based dry eye disease (DED) treatment approach in collaboration with the University of Cologne, Germany. DED is one of the most common eye pathologies with neuropathic ocular pain a frequent underserved condition of this disease. The novel therapeutic approach has been proof-tested in a consecutive research program (Nov-07) that explores the development of new dry eye therapies targeting the cannabinoid receptor system using Novaliq’s proprietary EyeSol® drug delivery technology. Well-known for its neuroprotective and pain-inhibiting properties, various molecules targeting these receptors are extreme
Takeda Announces Publication of ALUNBRIG™ (brigatinib) Pivotal Phase 2 ALTA Clinical Trial Data in Journal of Clinical Oncology8.5.2017 15:00
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502) today announced that data from the pivotal Phase 2 ALTA (ALK in Lung Cancer Trial of AP26113) clinical trial evaluating ALUNBRIG™ (brigatinib) in patients with crizotinib-refractory anaplastic lymphoma kinase-positive (ALK+) locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) were published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology (DOI: 10.1200/JCO.2016.71.5904 Journal of Clinical Oncology). The study found that, for the patients who received brigatinib at 180 mg once daily following a seven-day lead-in at 90 mg once daily, the Independent Review Committee (IRC) assessed confirmed objective response rate (ORR) was 53 percent. Additionally, 67 percent of patients with measurable brain metastases who received this dosing regimen achieved a confirmed intracranial objective response. Takeda recently received Accelerated Approval from the U.S.
Uutishuoneessa voit lukea tiedotteitamme ja muuta julkaisemaamme materiaalia. Löydät sieltä niin yhteyshenkilöidemme tiedot kuin vapaasti julkaistavissa olevia kuvia ja videoita. Uutishuoneessa voit nähdä myös sosiaalisen median sisältöjä. Kaikki STT Infossa julkaistu materiaali on vapaasti median käytettävissä.Tutustu uutishuoneeseemme