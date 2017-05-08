James Pascoe Group Switches to Rimini Street for Support of SAP Applications Across Eight Retail Brands

8.5.2017 23:00 | Business Wire

Rimini Street, Inc., the leading global independent provider of enterprise software support services for SAP SE’s (NYSE:SAP) Business Suite, BusinessObjects and HANA Database software and Oracle Corporation’s (NYSE:ORCL) Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Oracle Middleware, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Agile PLM and Oracle ATG Web Commerce software, today announced that James Pascoe Group, a privately held retailer, has switched to Rimini Street support for its SAP ERP applications across eight retail brands in New Zealand and Australia.

James Pascoe Group is a New Zealand-headquartered retailer with local brands, including bookstore Whitcoulls, kitchen specialist Stevens, and department store chain Farmers Trading Company, jewelry chains Pascoes and Stewart Dawsons, and Australian jewelry chains Prouds, Angus & Coote and Goldmark. James Pascoe’s footprint extends throughout New Zealand and Australia, with over 730 retail stores.

Rimini Street Optimizes Maintenance Spend, Opens New Opportunities

“We have been running a stable on-premise SAP ERP application system across all of our businesses for nearly a decade, and were spending a reasonable amount of money with SAP for maintenance and upgrades, but not getting a return for the dollars spent,” said David Lean, head of IT, James Pascoe Group. “With the switch to Rimini Street, we immediately saved on our annual support fees. The Company is helping us optimize our maintenance spend, giving us the opportunity to focus on more innovative programs that will help grow our future retail business.”

With a lean internal IT team and an IT infrastructure which is primarily on premise, James Pascoe welcomed the expert support team they gained by switching to Rimini Street. Every client is assigned a named Primary Service engineer who has a minimum of 10 years of experience in the applications and technology they support. Rimini Street also guarantees clients can remain on their current software release without any required upgrades for a minimum of 15 years, and provides support for customizations and ongoing tax, legal and regulatory updates around the world.

“CIOs and IT leaders in Australia and New Zealand are faced with increasing pressure to maximize ROI across their IT landscape and to implement digital transformation to help their business grow,” said Andrew Powell, managing director, Rimini Street APAC and Middle East. “Organizations like James Pascoe have made the switch to Rimini Street support to free up resources and time to focus on areas of strategic importance that will help differentiate their business from the competition. Today, nearly 1,900 global, Fortune 500, midmarket and public sector organizations have made the switch to Rimini Street support.”

