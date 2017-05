DNA Harvard Business Schoolin FIELD-ohjelman partnerina

DNA is the first operator in Finland to launch an open ecosystem Android TV device, the DNA TV-hubi 3.5.2017 09:03

What smart phones and their applications did for mobile phones, DNA TV-hubi ("DNA TV Hub") will do for the television. This new Android TV device will bring downloadable applications to your TV, includes support for content in up to 4K resolution and integrates traditional TV channels and diverse online services into one easy-to-use service.